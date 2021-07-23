ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Early Signs Of Autism And Parenting Tips For An Autistic Child

Early Signs Of Autism And Parenting Tips For An Autistic Child

Autism spectrum disorder impacts the nervous system, resulting in challenges with cognitive, emotional, social and physical health.
  By: Dr. Himani Narula  Updated: Jul 23, 2021 08:22 IST
3-Min Read
Early Signs Of Autism And Parenting Tips For An Autistic Child

An autistic child faces challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors and speech

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition caused by brain abnormalities. Science till date doesn't know the exact causes these differences for most people with ASD. There are multiple causes of ASD, although most are not yet known but it's been known to be an interplay of some genetic and environmental factors.

Children with autism spectrum disorders may speak, interact, behave, and learn differently than their peers who are typically developing. An experienced expert can diagnose autism spectrum disorders using a detailed developmental history and behavioral observation. Early detection and high-quality, intense interventions have positive long-term neurodevelopmental results, according to scientific evidence. As a result, it's critical to be aware of red flags in a child's development and to recognize early warning indications.

The following are some red flags that parents should look for in their child and seek expert advice if they see them:


RELATED STORIES
related

Tips For Parents And Caregivers To Help Autistic Child Lead A Better Life

Autism is a developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact. It affects day to day activities of the child.

related

World Autism Day 2021: 6 Ways To Help Children With Autism Lead A Stress-Free Life

World Autism Day is observed on 2 April each year. This day attempts to create awareness about this condition that can help improve quality of life of an autistic child.

By 6 months of age, there are few or no huge smiles or other warm, pleasant, and engaging expressions.

By 9 months, there had been no back-and-forth exchange of noises and facial expressions.

By the age of 1 year, they have no or a poor response to their name.

By 14 months, doesn't point at objects to demonstrate interest (the point at an aeroplane flying over)

By 18 months, there is no pretend play or make-believe activities (pretend to "feed" a doll)

Prefers to be alone and avoids eye contact.

Preoccupied in self or an object

Have difficulty comprehending other people's sentiments or discussing their own experiences

At the age of two, there are few or no meaningful two-word phrases.

Delay in speech and language skills

Loss of previously learned speech, babble, or social abilities

Over and over, say words or phrases (echolalia)

Give answers to questions that have nothing to do with each other.

Get upset by minor changes

Have obsessive interests

Continuously flapping their hands, rock their body, or spin in circles

Have strange reactions to objects that sound, smell, taste, look, or feel

If you see any of the above warning flags in your child's development, get him or her screened by your doctor. A simple M-chat, (Modified checklist for autism in Toddlers) freely available online can be used by parents for self-screening of autism between 16 to 24 months of age.

Accepting the diagnosis is the first step in parenting a kid with autism spectrum disorder. Treating them as any other child and not separating them from other children can make life easier for you. Early and intense intervention, as well as studying how your kid learns, can play a critical influence in the kid's long-term development. While teaching your child to celebrate minor victories, encourage the kid and use plenty of positive rewards, stick to routines, teach self-help and life skills, and finally, take time for self-care and enjoyment, as well as exercise for better health. Because autism is not a choice, but acceptance is, a driven autism parent does better.

(Dr. Himani Narula is a Developmental Pediatrician and  Co-Founder of Continua Kids)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne
Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases