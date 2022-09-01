Dr Kiran Shares About The Skin Infections That You May Catch This Season
Dermatologist Dr Kiran also talks about how you can take care of your skin during the rainy season.
Everything that happens outside in the air affects your skin in many different ways
Your skin, being the outermost organ of the body, has to suffer a lot because of the change in seasons. Everything that happens outside in the air affects your skin in many different ways. That's why it's important to change your skincare routine depending on the season. Now, since the monsoon is here, it's evident that you tweak the skincare regime slightly. It's true that the cold wind and rainfall after the scorching summer is a big relief. But, amidst these changing weather conditions, your skin may turn dull, greasy or develop fungal infections. Dermatologist Dr Kiran shares everything you must know about your skincare this season. Through a post on Instagram, she throws light on various skin infections that may occur and how you must treat them.
According to Dr Kiran, these are the three infections that may trouble you in monsoon:
1) Frictional rash: The skin specialist says that this is just a frictional rash that may develop. The area where you have it; looks a bit darker. Also, it's not itchy. This rash isn't caused by fungus but it gets mistaken for it, Dr Kiran adds. So how can you prevent it? Keep that area dry and prevent sweat from accumulating at the place of infection.
2) Intertrigo: This is basically a rash that shows up between folds of skin. Sometimes, intertrigo gets infected by yeast (fungus) Candida. In this condition, the infected area gets red and becomes itchy. So, Dr Kiran states that, in such circumstances, you can use an anti-yeast cream that can be used twice a day.
3) Tinea corporis: The doctor explains that this is a proper fungal infection. It's a round rash that is seen on your skin. You can see a sharp border around a clear skin in the middle. For that, Dr Kiran advises using an anti-fungal cream, again, twice a day and sometimes there may be a need for a tablet as well.
In the caption, she warns saying, “Ask your doctor which one it is (if you are developing any such infection) because the treatment is different for each one.”
She leaves the viewers with a quick tip to deal with infections - Keep the area dry, reduce friction, wear sweat-wicking fabrics, change after you sweat and use talc-free powder to keep the area dry and healthy.
Take a look:
Now, if you are wondering how to take care of your skin, in general, this monsoon, Dr Kiran has something on these lines as well. She says that monsoon comes with its share of skin problems. In a post on Instagram, she gives some tips on how to take care of your skin. She writes, “As the weather gets unpredictable and humidity levels rise, your skin finds it difficult to adjust to the changes and maintain its glow.” Those with oily and acne-prone skin may also face a hard time during this season trying to keep all the excess oil on their face under control, she adds.
Here are a few points she shares on how to do a proper skincare routine in monsoon:
1)Use a salicylic acid-based cleanser: Salicyclic acid-base cleansers will reduce oil secretion and prevent follicular obstruction which happens in this hot humid season.
2) Exfoliation is the key: Regular exfoliation should be a part of your monsoon skincare routine. It helps get rid of dead skin cells and gives the skin a healthy glow. Dr Kiran says, to exfoliate your skin at least one or two times a week.
3) Opt for minimum makeup: Wear less makeup or no makeup at all during the monsoon. Heavy makeup looks won't stay put and might block your skin pores.
4) Use a mist with anti-oil ingredients: The rise in humidity will make your skin sticky and greasy. To deal with this, make sure you add an alcohol-free mist with niacinamide, green tea or tea tree in your monsoon skincare routine to keep your skin healthy and non-greasy.
Hope these tips help you in protecting your skin in this humid weather.
