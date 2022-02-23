ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Skincare Tips Before, During And After A Workout Session: Expert Do's And Dont

Skincare Tips Before, During And After A Workout Session: Expert Do's And Dont

Through an Instagram video, Dr Jaishree Sharad shares her best tips on keeping the skin healthy before, during and after a workout.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 23, 2022 10:42 IST
4-Min Read
Skincare Tips Before, During And After A Workout Session: Expert Dos And Dont

Remember moisturise your skin, especially elbows, knees and ankles

There's nothing like a good workout session - the happiness and pride we feel after losing those excess kilos is incredible, whether we are working out at a gym, or outdoors for a jog, in the swimming pool, or just doing yoga. An added advantage of a good workout is the glow that follows a sweaty workout? Isn't it wonderful to have that glowing skin? However, if you don't care for your skin after working out, sweat and dirt might create breakouts. As a result, you'll want to keep up with skincare routines that help prevent acne, increase moisture, and reduce inflammation and damage.

In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shared a few tips for a solid skincare routine before, during and after a workout.

Here's what she advised:


RELATED STORIES
related

The Best Way To Care For Your Nails: Know All About It From Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad

Dr Jaishree Sharad has a few suggestions for better nails. In an Instagram video, she highlighted what needs to be done to get beautiful nails.

related

There Are Three Kinds Of Moisturisers Available For Different Skin Types

One of the most common skincare products is a moisturiser that mainly prevents your skin from getting dry and keeps it hydrated. Shaheen Bhatt and Dr Jaishree Sharad jointly share a post on the types of moisturisers.

Pre workout:

Cleanse your face with a facewash.

Apply a moisturiser and sunscreen.

Avoid make up to prevent clogging of pores.

During workout:

Wipe sweat with a clean, soft napkin.

Spritz thermal water mist on your face to hydrate your skin and cleanse the sweat salts.

Do not touch your face. Your hands may be dirty.

Post workout:

Take a shower immediately after a workout.

Change your sweaty clothes.

Moisturise your skin, especially elbows, knees and ankles.

Do not wear the same sweaty clothes the next day.

Wash your clothes and socks in hot water.

Watch Dr Jaishree Sharad's video here:

This wasn't the time, Dr Jaishree Sharad shared skincare tips related to workouts. A few months ago, too, she had advised her followers on skincare tips and shed light on how to avoid blemishes and acne. On that occasion, she had collaborated with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and showed a few simple tips that must be followed before and after exercising through a series of videos on Instagram. To know more about the skincare routine, click here.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Going the additional mile, whether in the gym or with your skin, can help you turn the clock back. While you are putting in so much effort to get a toned body, don't let your skin suffer. Follow these practices before, after, and during your workouts to ensure you have healthy skin.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Winning over Epilepsy - Making Lives Easy

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------