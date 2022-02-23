Skincare Tips Before, During And After A Workout Session: Expert Do's And Dont
Through an Instagram video, Dr Jaishree Sharad shares her best tips on keeping the skin healthy before, during and after a workout.
Remember moisturise your skin, especially elbows, knees and ankles
There's nothing like a good workout session - the happiness and pride we feel after losing those excess kilos is incredible, whether we are working out at a gym, or outdoors for a jog, in the swimming pool, or just doing yoga. An added advantage of a good workout is the glow that follows a sweaty workout? Isn't it wonderful to have that glowing skin? However, if you don't care for your skin after working out, sweat and dirt might create breakouts. As a result, you'll want to keep up with skincare routines that help prevent acne, increase moisture, and reduce inflammation and damage.
In an Instagram video, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shared a few tips for a solid skincare routine before, during and after a workout.
Here's what she advised:
Pre workout:
Cleanse your face with a facewash.
Apply a moisturiser and sunscreen.
Avoid make up to prevent clogging of pores.
During workout:
Wipe sweat with a clean, soft napkin.
Spritz thermal water mist on your face to hydrate your skin and cleanse the sweat salts.
Do not touch your face. Your hands may be dirty.
Post workout:
Take a shower immediately after a workout.
Change your sweaty clothes.
Moisturise your skin, especially elbows, knees and ankles.
Do not wear the same sweaty clothes the next day.
Wash your clothes and socks in hot water.
Watch Dr Jaishree Sharad's video here:
This wasn't the time, Dr Jaishree Sharad shared skincare tips related to workouts. A few months ago, too, she had advised her followers on skincare tips and shed light on how to avoid blemishes and acne. On that occasion, she had collaborated with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and showed a few simple tips that must be followed before and after exercising through a series of videos on Instagram. To know more about the skincare routine, click here.
Going the additional mile, whether in the gym or with your skin, can help you turn the clock back. While you are putting in so much effort to get a toned body, don't let your skin suffer. Follow these practices before, after, and during your workouts to ensure you have healthy skin.
