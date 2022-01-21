Dr Jaishree Answers Question Related To Premature Ageing; Know The Signs
Many individuals start noticing the signs of ageing at a very young age. Dr Jaishree Sharad answers question around premature ageing
Premature ageing hampers confidence and affects personality
Ageing is inevitable and can show in different forms of wrinkles, fatigue, rising health issues, etc. However, it is good if this natural process of ageing takes place with its dedicated time. It's good to grow gracefully when you are ready for it. But, for many people, that's not how it works. Many individuals start noticing the signs of ageing at a very young age. Premature ageing hampers confidence and affects personality. It's not just the skincare products that people need to focus on, but there are many other causes behind it.
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares various causes behind premature ageing in her Instagram Reels.
According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, here are the possible causes behind premature ageing:
Sun exposure: Excessive sun exposure may damage your skin early in life.
Bad lifestyle: Bad or unhealthy lifestyle affects your entire body internally and from outside and the effects of which result in ageing.
Smoking and alcohol: You may not know but frequent consumption of smoking and alcohol also leads to ageing.
Stress: Stress is not good for your body and overall health.
Too much sugar in the diet: Beware of the amount of sugar you consume as that can contribute to the factor of ageing early.
Pollution: The factor of pollution must be taken into consideration while discussing skin and thus ageing. That's why many experts keep recommending that you must protect your skin from pollution and harmful rays.
Illness: Any kind of illness may contribute to ageing much before time.
Lack of exercise: It is important that you make exercise a part of your daily routine.
Unhealthy food: Unhealthy food habits not only cause diseases and makes you dull but also affects your ageing process
Lack of sleep: It is highly recommended that a person must sleep for about 6 to 8 hours every day. Lack of proper sleep creates a lot of health issues.
Lack of skincare: Always keep your skincare routine prime importance if you wish to prevent premature ageing.
Follow the instructions and tips given by Dr Jaishree Sharad and take care of your skin.
