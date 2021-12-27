Does Hair Oil Help In Hair Growth? Lets Find Out
People who are troubled with the issue of dandruff think that the ultimate solution to their problem could be hair oil. Dr Jaishree Sharad, in her Instagram Reels, talks about some hair oil myths
Is hair oil the solution to hair loss?
All is well when our hair is healthy and managed properly. Agree or not, a good hair day is something we all obsess over. And, most of us rely on hair oils thinking that they'll help our hair grow or will stop the issue of hair fall. Well, neither of them is true. Look at the recent Reels on “Hair oil myths” posted by Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad on Instagram. She debunked some common myths related to hair oils through this post.
Dr Jaishree Sharad addressed some common myths related to hair oils:
1) Hair oils promote hair growth:
The dermatologist stated that hair oil promotes hair growth is a pure myth. Oils may nourish your hair but they cannot initiate hair growth. So, if at all, you think that hair oils stop hair fall and promote hair growth, you are wrong.
- Be it coconut oil or almond oil or onion oil, all oils are good conditioners.
- They nourish the hair shaft and improve the fizziness or dryness.
- They also form a protective coat over the hair shaft.
- However, hair oils cannot cause hair growth or reduce hair fall.
2) Oil prevents dandruff:
Well, many people who are troubled with the issue of dandruff think that the ultimate solution to their problem could be hair oil. Well, the answer to that is a “no”. Dr Jaishree stated that hair oil is not the solution for dandruff too.
-Use a 2% ketoconazole-based shampoo or a zinc pyrithione based shampoo if you have dandruff.
She further stated that you must consult a dermatologist if dandruff persists since it could be some infection that's causing you trouble. For hair fall, let your dermatologist identify the cause and treat it.
She advised the viewers to take supplements of vitamins A,B,C,D,E and minerals like calcium, zinc, magnesium, chromium , iron. Have a high protein diet.
Take a look:
Next time when someone asks you to apply hair oils for hair growth, maybe, you can tell them that it won't serve the purpose.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.