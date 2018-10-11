Doctors In Pune Have Successfully Performed A Skull Implant On 4-Year Old Girl
The surgery of Ishita Jawale was performed earlier in May after she suffered severe head injuries in an accident. Due to blood clot in the skull, the doctors took the decision to remove the bones of the skull in order to get rid of the clot.
After suffering from serious injuries in an accident, the skull of a four-year-old girl was recently implanted using polyethylene bone at Pune's Bharati Hospital. The surgery of Ishita Jawale was performed earlier in May after she suffered severe head injuries in an accident. Due to blood clot in the skull, the doctors took the decision to remove the bones of the skull in order to get rid of the clot.
Commenting on the same, Dr. Jayant Kewal, Deputy MD of Bharati Hospital said," After CT scan, it was revealed that if something was not done to remove the clot, then the child might die. We had only one option and that was to remove the skull and we opted for it."
He informed that in order to bring the girl's face back to shape, they implanted the polyethylene bone. The girl was admitted in the hospital for one-and-a-half months and she will be kept under observation till she is 14-year-old.
Dr.Vishal Rokane, the Neurosurgeon who performed the treatment, said that the decision to perform the surgery was taken after due discussion.
"The child was very young. She suffered severe brain injury and chances of her survival were very less. After deliberate discussion, we took this decision to perform the skull transplant," Dr. Rokane said.
