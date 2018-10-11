ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  Doctors In Pune Have Successfully Performed A Skull Implant On 4-Year Old Girl

Doctors In Pune Have Successfully Performed A Skull Implant On 4-Year Old Girl

The surgery of Ishita Jawale was performed earlier in May after she suffered severe head injuries in an accident. Due to blood clot in the skull, the doctors took the decision to remove the bones of the skull in order to get rid of the clot.
  By: ANI  Updated: Oct 11, 2018 04:04 IST
2-Min Read
Doctors In Pune Have Successfully Performed A Skull Implant On 4-Year Old Girl

The skull of a four-year-old girl was recently implanted using polyethylene bone.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The skull of a four-year-old girl was recently implanted
  2. The girl was admitted in the hospital for one-and-a-half months
  3. The girl suffered severe brain injuries

After suffering from serious injuries in an accident, the skull of a four-year-old girl was recently implanted using polyethylene bone at Pune's Bharati Hospital. The surgery of Ishita Jawale was performed earlier in May after she suffered severe head injuries in an accident. Due to blood clot in the skull, the doctors took the decision to remove the bones of the skull in order to get rid of the clot.

p989l8ro

The child suffered severe brain injury and chances of her survival were very less
Photo Credit: iStock


Commenting on the same, Dr. Jayant Kewal, Deputy MD of Bharati Hospital said," After CT scan, it was revealed that if something was not done to remove the clot, then the child might die. We had only one option and that was to remove the skull and we opted for it."

He informed that in order to bring the girl's face back to shape, they implanted the polyethylene bone. The girl was admitted in the hospital for one-and-a-half months and she will be kept under observation till she is 14-year-old.

Dr.Vishal Rokane, the Neurosurgeon who performed the treatment, said that the decision to perform the surgery was taken after due discussion.

"The child was very young. She suffered severe brain injury and chances of her survival were very less. After deliberate discussion, we took this decision to perform the skull transplant," Dr. Rokane said.

5fjs407g

The skull of a four-year-old girl was recently implanted using polyethylene bone
Photo Credit: iStock

