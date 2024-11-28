Doctor Shares 3 Surprising Skin Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting can help reduce ageing according to Dr. Kiran Sethi
Intermittent fasting is one of the most talked-about health trends today. Whether you've tried it yourself or heard fitness enthusiasts rave about it, it seems to be everywhere. But what exactly is it? At its core, intermittent fasting alternates between eating and fasting periods, and there are several popular methods to choose from. The 16/8 method lets you eat during an 8-hour window and fast for the remaining 16 hours. The 5:2 diet involves eating normally for five days while limiting calorie intake to 500-600 calories for two days. Another option, the Eat-Stop-Eat method, requires fasting for 24 hours once or twice a week. These flexible approaches are especially favoured by people aiming for weight or fat loss.
Now, Kiran Sethi, Doctor of Medicine (MD), is shedding light on how intermittent fasting benefits more than just the body – it works wonders for the skin too. In her latest Instagram video, she says, “A magic skin secret you can do at home, I'm not gatekeeping. Did you know that intermittent fasting doesn't just work for your body? It helps with three extra things.”
Here are the key benefits of intermittent fasting according to Kiran Sethi
- Reduces ageing
- Improves healing of wounds
- Reduces sebum secretion by 40 per cent
Her caption reads, “Glowing from the inside out – Intermittent fasting isn't just for your body, it's your skin's new best friend!”
While Intermittent fasting offers benefits like weight loss, blood sugar control, and detoxification, following the right diet is crucial for maximising its results. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee advises avoiding foods that can hinder digestion and detox efforts – like oily and fried foods, sugary desserts, pasta, and processed foods. She also recommends avoiding alcohol and smoking. For optimal results, Anjali Mukerjee suggests focusing on a diet rich in protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. Foods like sprouts, whole pulses, whole grains (such as jowar, bajri, and nachini), nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables can also help cleanse and detoxify the body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
