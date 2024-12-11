Home »  Living Healthy »  Are Electrolytes A Wonder Supplement Or Waste of Money? Here’s The Truth

Are Electrolytes A Wonder Supplement Or Waste of Money? Here's The Truth

In his recent Instagram post, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho reveals whether it's essential for an average man to consume electrolytes daily.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 11, 2024 07:05 IST
The overconsumption of electrolytes can lead to potential health risks

Have you noticed that recently, everyone seems to be adding tiny electrolyte sachets to their drinks? From office snack counter to Instagram advertisements, you can find powders and tablets like LMNT, Liquid I.V. and Nuun everywhere. While electrolyte-rich beverages have long been staples of sports culture and the idea of extreme hydration is not new, this seems the first time the brands are marketing modern electrolyte supplements to common people who are not athletes. In his recent Instagram post, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho reveals whether it's essential for an average man to consume electrolytes daily. 

First and foremost, who needs electrolytes?

1. Athletes



The physically active athletes who engage in prolonged exertion can lose significant electrolytes through sweat and may require replenishment to prevent hyponatremia (low sodium levels) and muscle cramps.

2. Individuals with certain medical conditions



People suffering from illnesses that cause severe dehydration (e.g., gastroenteritis) or those on diuretics may need electrolyte supplementation due to increased losses.

3. Elderly Individuals

Aging bodies often struggle with hydration, making electrolyte balance even more critical.

The overconsumption of electrolytes can lead to potential health risks like hypernatremia, a condition where there is too much sodium in the blood, usually caused by dehydration. It can cause Hyperkalemia in people, which means there are elevated levels of potassium in the blood. Kidney strain is also one of the side effects of consuming electrolytes. 

Excessive electrolytes can lead to significant complications, particularly for those with undiagnosed renal issues. Supplements should only be considered when medically necessary or advised by a sports nutritionist. 

In conclusion, you don't need electrolytes all the time, but they can help rebalance a sweaty body and make drinking water a little more fun. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

