Do You Need A Surgery For Obesity?
Reasons for obesity could be genetic makeup,overeating, eating high-fat foods, and being physically inactive. Obese people are at higher risk of developing dreadful diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and even cancer. Read on to know when a surgery is needed to treat obesity.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Obesity may be caused due to genes, unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits
- Obesity may lead to diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, cancer
- Read on to know when a medical surgery may be needed
Obesity means having too much fat in your body. It is different from being overweight, which means weighing too much. The weight may come from muscle, bone, fat or body water. Both terms mean that a person's weight is greater than what is considered healthy for his or her height. Obesity occurs over time when you eat more calories than what you burn. The balance between calories-in and calories-out differs from person to person.
Factors that might affect your weight include:
- Genetic makeup,
- Overeating, eating high-fat foods, and
- Not being physically active.
Being obese increases your risk of many diseases. These include:
- Diabetes,
- Heart disease,
- Stroke,
- Arthritis and
- Cancer.
If you are obese, losing even 5 to 10 percent of your body weight can delay or prevent some of these diseases. For example, that means losing 10 to 20 pounds if you weigh 200 pounds.
Teens usually do not require a weight loss surgery unless they are extremely obese, with a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35, and with a weight-related condition. You can talk to your doctor about whether it is a good option for you or not.
A surgery for obesity is a major life change and its effects are permanent. Many people research for years and can never take action. Weight loss surgery is not the right decision for everyone and depends from person to person. Weight loss surgery is not something to be undertaken without very careful consideration. You need to be fully prepared for the surgery and you need to be highly motivated. While considering for a surgery you must have the full understanding of what it involves, including the risks and benefits. You should also be aware that you need to make long-term changes to your lifestyle and eating habits after your surgery.
The way weight loss surgery works can be:
1. Surgery which may prevent you from being able to eat so much - for instance, by reducing the size of your stomach. This means that you will feel full more quickly and therefore eat less.
2. Surgery which may change the way that your body handles the food that you eat - this surgery can make the food that you eat bypass part of your gut (intestine) so that fewer calories are taken up (absorbed) by your body from food.
3. Some types of surgery use a combination of both of these ways.
Bariatric surgery is not designed for people who simply wish to lose a small amount of weight or sculpt a certain area of their body. Instead, a bariatric surgery is designed as a major weight loss tool to help individuals suffering from obesity who have a high body mass index (BMI) or obesity- related co- morbid health conditions.
Some guidelines which you need to keep in mind after a weight loss surgery:
- In order to lose weight, you will need to change your eating habits.
- You will not absorb certain vitamins and minerals in the same way after your operation; therefore you will need to take some supplements as advised by the doctor.
- It is important that you eat a healthy and a balanced diet.You need to be aware that you will need lifelong medical follow-up after weight loss surgery.
