Wheatgrass Is Loaded With Numerous Health Benefits. Here Are Some Of These
From reducing inflammation to helping with the process of digestion, wheatgrass is packed with an array of health benefits. Here are some of these.
Wheatgrass may help in weight loss, says expert
We all are aware of wheat. However wheatgrass is extremely beneficial too. It basically, resembles the sprouted fresh leaves of common wheat plants. People consume this in different ways to reap its health benefits. It's believed that wheatgrass is loaded with many nutrients, vitamins and other minerals that are useful for your body. Many people buy wheatgrass powder and consume it with water. Whereas, others swear by wheatgrass juice. Many also grow wheatgrass at home to prepare fresh juice. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and shared the benefits of wheatgrass on her Instagram page 'Nutrition by Lovneet.'
The caption of the post reads, “Popping up everywhere from juice bars to health food stores, wheatgrass is the latest ingredient to enter the limelight in the world of natural health.”
Wheatgrass health benefits you must know:
1) Can help with Digestion- Wheatgrass has high levels of enzymes that help in the process of digestion by enabling the process of breaking down food and absorbing nutrients.
2) May alleviate inflammation- Wheatgrass and its components may help reduce inflammation as well. It's loaded with chlorophyll, a plant pigment that has powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
3) Could promote weight loss- Wheatgrass also contains thylakoids, which are tiny compartments found in plants that carry chlorophyll and absorb sunlight for photosynthesis.
Supplementing with thylakoids increased satiety by slowing down the emptying of the stomach and increasing the release of hormones that decrease hunger.
How much should you consume?
Health experts believe that the usual powdered dose is about 1 teaspoon. And always, consider talking to a healthcare practitioner about adding wheatgrass to your diet.
