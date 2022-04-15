ASK OUR EXPERTS

What Are The Benefits Of Corn Silk? Read On To Find Out

Corn silk contains a huge array of health benefits. Know these here

  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 15, 2022 12:04 IST
4-Min Read
Corn silk is effective in preventing adipogenesis - the formation of fat cells

Right from sweet corn chaat, and sandwiches to corn tikkis or pakodas, we love to relish corn through a variety of dishes. However, while making anything with corn, we only take out the kernels while discarding the corn silks — the long shiny fibre at the top of the corn. However, this is one of the most beneficial medicines. An Instagram page, ‘You Care by Luke Coutinho', recently dedicated a post on corn silk. The caption reads, “Corn silk thread - often people throw away these golden threads counting them as trash. It is one of the most underrated and powerful wisdom medicines.”

In the post, nutritionist and lifestyle expert Ishita Garg stated the importance of corn silk.

Here are the benefits of corn silk:


1) A natural diuretic

Corn silk is used for the treatment of cystitis, oedema, kidney stones, prostate disorder and urinary infections. It can also be used to treat bedwetting and obesity. It is believed that corn silk soothes and relaxed the lining of the bladder and urinary tubules, hence, reducing irritation and increasing urine secretion.

2) Wonder food for diabetes

You may not know this but corn silk helps recover injured beta cells of the pancreas, where insulin is produced. It is beneficial for people who have diabetes.

3) Assists breakdown of fat cells

Some experimental studies have found that corn silk is effective in preventing adipogenesis - the formation of fat cells, while encouraging lipolysis- the breakdown of fat cells. Flavonoids and terpenoids are the two main heroes of this amazing herb.

Take a look:

You can also enjoy the benefits of corn silk through a nice warm drink. The post further mentioned the ingredients and steps to prepare the drink.

Ingredients required to make corn silk drink:

1) 2 cups of water

2) 2 tablespoons of dried corn silk

3) 1 tablespoon of honey

How to make the warm drink out of corn silk?

1) Add 2 tablespoons of water and about two tablespoons of dried corn silk to a saucepan

2) Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to a low simmer

3) Leave the mixture for ten minutes

4) Once it's done, let the tea steep for around half an hour

5) You can add a teaspoon of raw honey and it's optional so, you can do it if you want

6) Strain the tea using a strainer and serve the infusion warm.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

