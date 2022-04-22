Foods To Avoid If You Have Acne Due To PCOS or Insulin Resistance
Dr Jaishree Sharad has discussed the various food items one must avoid while treating acne occurred due to PCOS or insulin resistance.
Nobody likes seeing acne on their skin. We all have experienced it many times in our lives and have never appreciated its presence. However, the skin is a reflection of what's going on inside your body. Sometimes, acne is a result of some health conditions like PCOS or insulin resistance. People go through a lot of changes in their bodies while suffering from PCOS including unwanted acne. The same is the case with insulin resistance. Remember, at such times, your diet holds utmost importance. That's why it's important to know what you must eat and avoid consuming. Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared food items that you should avoid eating while managing acne in the mentioned conditions.
According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, here are the tips to deal with acne, especially with PCOS or insulin resistance:
1) Avoid sugar
If you have acne, it is highly recommended that you must avoid sugar in any form. Dr Jaishree has shared that sugar increases a hormone called IGF1 which aggravates acne.
2) Stop having milk
You must not consume milk if you want to get rid of acne. Dairy products especially milk can also alter the hormone levels in the body.
3) Avoid food with a high glycemic index
Stop the intake of food items with a high glycemic index, for example, white bread, corn flakes, puffed wheat cereals, potato, sweet potato, watermelon, pineapple, cakes, cookies, sweets, packaged breakfast cereals. These things increase IGF1 levels and should be avoided. Stay away from processed or packaged foods.
4) Drink plenty of water
You must drink at least 1.5 to 2 liters of water in a day to keep your skin hydrated.
Take a look:
Now, take a look at the dos and dont's while treating your acne. Most of us look for quick fixes when acne suddenly starts erupting on our face right before some important event. The dermatologist has suggested that you must use 2.5 per cent Benzoyl peroxide gel on the pimple twice a day to get rid of them in a short time. She explained, “This reduces oil secretion, it is a comedolytic i.e it reduces whiteheads and blackheads. Thirdly, it kills the bacteria responsible for acne.” She said that you can use acne or pimple patches as well. They are nothing but hydrocolloid patches that can be applied to a pimple to absorb oil or pus. Leave them overnight or at least for 6 hours to allow the wound to heal, she added. If in case, you have cystic or nodular acne, you can consult a specialist and take help from a dermatological injection.
Do take care of your diet, skin and don't let these pop-ups like acne trouble you.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
