ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Foods To Avoid If You Have Acne Due To PCOS or Insulin Resistance

Foods To Avoid If You Have Acne Due To PCOS or Insulin Resistance

Dr Jaishree Sharad has discussed the various food items one must avoid while treating acne occurred due to PCOS or insulin resistance.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 22, 2022 07:41 IST
6-Min Read
Foods To Avoid If You Have Acne Due To PCOS or Insulin Resistance

You must not consume milk if you want to get rid of acne

Nobody likes seeing acne on their skin. We all have experienced it many times in our lives and have never appreciated its presence. However, the skin is a reflection of what's going on inside your body. Sometimes, acne is a result of some health conditions like PCOS or insulin resistance. People go through a lot of changes in their bodies while suffering from PCOS including unwanted acne. The same is the case with insulin resistance. Remember, at such times, your diet holds utmost importance. That's why it's important to know what you must eat and avoid consuming. Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared food items that you should avoid eating while managing acne in the mentioned conditions.   

According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, here are the tips to deal with acne, especially with PCOS or insulin resistance:

1) Avoid sugar


RELATED STORIES
related

What's Causing You Acne? Take A Look At These Reasons

Acne is a major skin problem and can be caused by various reasons. Know the reasons.

related

If You Suffer From PCOD or PCOS, Here’s A Diet Plan By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

For those with PCOD or PCOS, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights the diet-related changes that they need to make

If you have acne, it is highly recommended that you must avoid sugar in any form. Dr Jaishree has shared that sugar increases a hormone called IGF1 which aggravates acne.

2) Stop having milk

You must not consume milk if you want to get rid of acne. Dairy products especially milk can also alter the hormone levels in the body.

3) Avoid food with a high glycemic index

Stop the intake of food items with a high glycemic index, for example, white bread, corn flakes, puffed wheat cereals, potato, sweet potato, watermelon, pineapple, cakes, cookies, sweets, packaged breakfast cereals. These things increase IGF1 levels and should be avoided. Stay away from processed or packaged foods.

4) Drink plenty of water

You must drink at least 1.5 to 2 liters of water in a day to keep your skin hydrated.

Take a look:

Now, take a look at the dos and dont's while treating your acne. Most of us look for quick fixes when acne suddenly starts erupting on our face right before some important event. The dermatologist has suggested that you must use 2.5 per cent Benzoyl peroxide gel on the pimple twice a day to get rid of them in a short time. She explained, “This reduces oil secretion, it is a comedolytic i.e it reduces whiteheads and blackheads. Thirdly, it kills the bacteria responsible for acne.” She said that you can use acne or pimple patches as well. They are nothing but hydrocolloid patches that can be applied to a pimple to absorb oil or pus. Leave them overnight or at least for 6 hours to allow the wound to heal, she added. If in case, you have cystic or nodular acne, you can consult a specialist and take help from a dermatological injection.

Do take care of your diet, skin and don't let these pop-ups like acne trouble you.   


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

6 Best Diet Pills and OTC Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work

 

Home Remedies

Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Dont Ignore It
Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Don't Ignore It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases