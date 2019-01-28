ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Frequently Work In Night Shifts? It Could Damage Your DNA: Study

Do You Frequently Work In Night Shifts? It Could Damage Your DNA: Study

A recent study demonstrates that disrupted sleep is associated with DNA damage.
  By: IANS  Updated: Jan 28, 2019 03:51 IST
2-Min Read
Do You Frequently Work In Night Shifts? It Could Damage Your DNA: Study

People who work overnight demonstrate 30 per cent higher DNA breaks

Lack of proper sleep and night-time wakefulness can cause damage to the structure of the human DNA and lead to many diseases, including cancer and diabetes, as well as cardiovascular, neurological and pulmonary diseases, warns a study.

The study, published in the Anesthesia academic journal, shows that DNA repair gene expression is lower at baseline among night workers and further decreases after acute sleep deprivation, which supports the postulation that night workers demonstrate impaired DNA repair.

The findings showed that people who are required to work overnight demonstrate 30 per cent higher DNA breaks as compared with those not required to work overnight, and this DNA damage is further increased by over 25 per cent after a night of acute sleep deprivation.


RELATED STORIES

Lack Of Sleep Becoming A Public Health Crisis

Sleep problems have long been recognized as a symptom of psychiatric and neurological disorders, ranging from depression to Alzheimer's. But increasingly, researchers are exploring the two-way street between disrupted sleep and disease.

Soothing Colours And Right Scent Can Aid Sound Sleep: Here's How

The colour of your bedroom and decor play a major role in determining how well you sleep. Here are some tips that can help you sleep well at night.

"DNA damage is a change in the basic structure of DNA that is not repaired when the DNA is replicated," said S. W. Choi, Research Associate at The University of Hong Kong.

"Double-strand breaks are particularly hazardous as repair failure causes genomic instability and cell death, whereas disrepair can lead to inappropriate end-joining events that commonly underlie oncogenic transformation," Choi added.

For the study, the team examined a small group of healthy full-time doctors, average age between 28 and 33, who donated a sample of blood after three days of adequate sleep.

Doctors who worked the night shift then had additional blood sampled the morning after, following acute sleep deprivation.

"The study demonstrates that disrupted sleep is associated with DNA damage," Choi said.

Furthermore, larger prospective studies looking at relationships between DNA damage and chronic disease development are warranted, and methods to relieve or repair DNA damage linked to sleep deprivation should be investigated, Choi suggested.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests An Easy And Inexpensive Way To Improve Your Skin Quality
Health Expert Luke Coutinho Suggests An Easy And Inexpensive Way To Improve Your Skin Quality

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Do You Frequently Work In Night Shifts? It Could Damage Your DNA: Study

Need For Urgent Action To Tackle Obesity, Climate Change: Study By Lancet

A Cancer-Causing Contaminant Went Undetected For Years In Widely Used Blood Pressure Medicines

Zinc Deficiency May Cause High Blood Pressure; Have These Foods Rich In Zinc

Lack Of Sleep Becoming A Public Health Crisis

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases