Overate? Here's What You Can Do To Stay Active And Healthy
Luke Coutinho has shared a list of 10 things on Instagram that you can do after overeating.
Walk lightly and wait to eat again until you feel true physical hunger cues
It happens to all of us occasionally – we eat way more than we need. Whether it is enjoying a meal with family, dining out with friends, or simply snacking on junk food in front of the TV, there are several moments that can lead to overeating. So, the question is: what should we do after overeating to avoid feeling guilty, sluggish or craving more food? Well, author Luke Coutinho has the perfect solution. He has shared a list of 10 things on Instagram that you can do after overeating. These simple tips help you stay active and healthy.
Let us take a look:
1. Stay calm and avoid guilt: Manage feelings of guilt or shame. Stressing about overeating can worsen physical discomfort and lead to unhealthy patterns later. Remember, only action can make a difference.
2. Gentle physical activity and light movement: Engage in light activity like walking. Moderate exercise can aid digestion and reduce the feeling of fullness.
3. Avoid intense workouts: High-intensity workouts after overeating can cause discomfort. Opt for gentle stretches or yoga to encourage relaxation and digestion.
4. Eat lightly for the next Meals and focus on nutrient-dense food: Choose lighter meals that are low in calories but rich in nutrients, like fruits, vegetables and lean proteins. Avoid heavy, greasy, sugary and processed foods.
5. Probiotics: Incorporate probiotics through supplements or probiotic-rich foods (like yoghurt, kefir, or fermented foods) to help restore gut flora and improve digestion.
6. Apple cider vinegar: Consuming apple cider vinegar may improve digestion and reduce bloating. Mix 1-2 tablespoons in water and sip slowly, ideally before a meal or 30 minutes after overeating.
7. Rest for recovery: Ensure ample sleep, as it is crucial for digestion and overall health.
8. Reflect on what Led to overeating: Mindfulness can help you develop better habits. Try journaling or practising mindful meditation.
9. Gratitude practices: Express gratitude for the food, acknowledging its role in nurturing your body, to help build a healthier relationship with food.
10. Take a light walk after overeating: Walk lightly and wait to eat again until you feel true physical hunger cues, signalling that your body is ready for nourishment.
In his caption, Luke Coutinho writes, “Small wins everyday …. guilt and anger won't solve any problem only action will …. Always seek medical advice before trying anything new.” The author signs off by saying, “Be educated, not influenced.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
