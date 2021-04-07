Digestive Issues During Work From Home: Here Are 5 Simple Steps You Should Follow
Prolonged sitting while working from home can lead to several digestive issues. Making simple changes in your routine can help you prevent these. Here are some of these.
Eat healthy and light meals to keep digestive issues at bay
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink enough water throughout the day to keep your digestion intact
- Eat small meals at regular intervals
- Physical activity can keep you digestion healthy
The past year was challenging for working professionals, both professionally and mentally. Due to blurred boundaries between personal and professional life and the burnout that it leads to, people end up working at a stretch for long hours without taking sufficient breaks. It can lead to eating untimely and unhealthy meals, sitting in wrong posture, and not exercising enough. Work from home stress combined with erratic eating habits has led to digestive problems amongst many.
A healthy diet and lifestyle changes may help improve your digestion if you experience occasional, frequent, or chronic digestive symptoms. Here are some quick steps to prevent digestive problems especially if you are working from home.
Tips to keep digestive issues at bay
1. Create and maintain an exercise routine:
The easiest way to keep digestive and gastric problems at bay is by ensuring you exercise enough during the day. You can do this at your convenience by taking mini-breaks between work hours to do a few squats and lunges or practice pranayama. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help in preventing problems like gas, abdominal bloating, and heartburn.
2. Vajrasana:
It is a quick fix method that will reduce gas from your system. Vajrasana is also known as thunderbolt pose, and it improves blood flow to digestive organs by reducing blood flow to the legs. This yoga pose stretches the thighs, ankles, knees, and feet. This pose also helps to calm your mind. You can try sitting in the Vajrasana pose after a meal.
3. Stay away from alcohol and minimise caffeine consumption:
You may feel that alcohol helps soothe burnout. However, it increases heartburn and leads to burning in the chest, causing damage to the liver and pancreas. Binging on tea and coffee has also become a coping mechanism for many. It is ideal to restrict your tea or coffee consumption to 2 cups (60ml each) a day.
4. Include fiber-rich foods in your diet:
Dietary fiber has enormous health benefits. Taking adequate fiber intake will benefit digestion and limits the risk of chronic ailments. These feed the gut bacteria, nourish the colon wall, and prevents constipation. Include fruits and green leafy vegetables in your daily diet.
5. Sleep routine is very important
It is very important to maintain a good sleep routine for a healthy gut. Ensure sleep for at least 7-8 hours each day to keep digestive issues at bay.
(Dr. Prasanna Bhat K S, Consultant - Hepatology & Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.