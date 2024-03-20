Diet Can Significantly Reduce Alzheimer's Risk; Add These Foods To Your Diet For Better Health
Below we share a list of foods that can help reduce Alzheimer's risk.
Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that may improve blood flow to the brain
Reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease often involves adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in nutrients that support brain health. While there's no single food that can guarantee prevention, certain foods have been associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease. Read on as we share a list of foods that can help reduce Alzheimer's risk.
9 Foods that can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's:
1. Fatty fish
Fatty fish are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which are crucial for brain health and may help reduce inflammation and improve cognitive function. Grill, bake, or steam fish to retain nutrients. Avoid frying to minimise unhealthy fats.
2. Berries
Berries are rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and anthocyanins, which may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain, thus protecting against cognitive decline. Enjoy fresh berries as a snack or add them to yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothies.
3. Leafy greens
Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin K, lutein, and folate, which have been linked to improved cognitive function and a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease. Steam, sauté, or enjoy leafy greens raw in salads or smoothies to preserve nutrients.
4. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support brain health and may help improve memory and cognitive function. Enjoy nuts and seeds as a snack, sprinkle them on salads or yogurt, or use them in baking.
5. Whole grains
Whole grains provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health, including brain function. They may also help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation. Opt for whole grain varieties of bread, pasta, and cereals. Cook grains like quinoa or brown rice as side dishes or in salads.
6. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect the brain from damage and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Add turmeric powder to curries, soups, stews, or smoothies. You can also brew turmeric tea.
7. Beans and legumes
Beans and legumes are rich in fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals that support brain health and may help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and improve cognitive function. Cook beans and legumes and use them in salads, soups, stews, or as a side dish.
8. Olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, such as oleocanthal and oleuropein, which have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Use olive oil for cooking, salad dressings, or drizzling over roasted vegetables.
9. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants that may improve blood flow to the brain, enhance cognitive function, and protect against oxidative stress and inflammation. Choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or higher) and enjoy it in moderation as a treat.
Remember to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary recommendations, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or dietary restrictions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
