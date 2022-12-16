Home »  Living Healthy »  Diabetes Management: Understanding The Importance Of Maintaining A Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight plays a crucial role in controlling the risk of complications associated with uncontrolled diabetes.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 16, 2022
2-Min Read
Uncontrolled diabetes can increase the risk of heart disease

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which you need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels, constantly. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can put you at a higher risk of several severe health conditions. Some of these include nerve damage, chronic kidney disease, vision issues, heart diseases and much more. A healthy diet and lifestyle can help an individual control blood sugar levels. Several other measures can also assist you in managing diabetes and one of them is maintaining a healthy weight. Obesity and diabetes make a deadly combination. Both of these health issues combined can take a toll on your health in more ways than one.

Diabetes: Why is weight management important?

An overweight diabetic is more likely to suffer from high blood pressure, poor cholesterol levels, kidney issues and heart and liver conditions. Managing diabetes can be complicated sometimes but it can become worse if the patient is carrying extra body weight.



According to studies, even slight weight loss can help reduce blood sugar levels and the risk of diseases related to heart, kidney and bones. American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2022 consensus guidelines also stressed on weight management as an important tool of diabetes management.

At a panel discussion in Delhi, Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head - Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and Gurgaon said, "Excess weight in people with type-2 diabetes is directly tied to an increased risk of several serious complications and is, therefore, critical to manage. One study shows that 67% of the people with type 2 diabetes in India also live with obesity. For people living with diabetes and overweight, reducing weight can help limit the risk of heart disease, kidney disease and bone problems. With time there have been sweeping changes in type-2 diabetes management principles. Several new strategies can help manage both conditions effectively."

In order to maintain a healthy weight, a crash diet may make the situation worse. A balanced diet combined with an active lifestyle can help one achieve sustainable goals and manage diabetes and bodyweight side by side. 

(Inputs from the panel discussion held by Novo Nordisk, a healthcare company which launched the 'Break the partnership' campaign which focuses on spreading awareness on the harmful association of diabetes and weight.)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

