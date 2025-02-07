Diabetes: Do Not Ignore These Signs And Symptoms Of High Blood Sugar
Diabetic retinopathy, gum diseases and increased risk of infections are other common side effects of elevated blood sugar levels.
Persistent headaches can be a symptom of high blood sugar.
People with diabetes usually experience hyperglycemia or high blood sugar levels. If left untreated for long periods of time, it can contribute to some severe complications. Chronic high blood sugar can cause damage to the nerves and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney damage. Diabetic retinopathy, gum diseases and increased risk of infections are other common side effects of elevated blood sugar levels. To prevent these complications, it is crucial to identify the symptoms of hyperglycemia and treat it on time. Here are some signs and symptoms you shouldn't ignore.
Signs and symptoms of high blood sugar levels
1. Increased thirst: Feeling excessively thirsty or having a dry mouth can indicate high blood sugar levels.
2. Frequent urination: Your kidneys work to filter out excess sugar, leading to increased urination followed by dehydration.
3. Fatigue: When your blood sugars are high, your body struggles to utilize glucose for energy. This can make you tired.
4. Blurred vision: Elevated blood sugar levels can cause temporary blurriness.
5. Headaches: Persistent headaches can be a symptom of high blood sugar.
6. Slow healing of wounds: Cuts and bruises may take longer to heal when blood sugar levels are elevated.
7. Recurrent infections: High sugar levels can weaken the immune system, leading to frequent illnesses.
Managing blood sugar levels through a healthy diet, regular exercise, and medication (if needed) is vital to prevent the complications associated with hyperglycemia.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.