Diabetes Diet: This Common Kitchen Ingredient Will Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels

It is difficult for a diabetic to maintain blood sugar levels. You have to very careful about what to eat and what not to. You need to check the impact of every food you eat on your blood sugar levels. To control diabetes naturally, it is advised to add such food to your diet which can lower blood sugars. It is necessary to control blood sugar levels because if left untreated diabetes can lead to severe complications. If you are looking for best foods to control blood sugar levels then here is one kitchen ingredient which can help you. Onion is this kitchen ingredient which can help you fight diabetes effectively. Onion is a compulsory part of every Indian kitchen which is added to almost every food. Now all you need to do is add onion to your diet and keep your blood sugar levels under control.
Onion for diabetes
Various studies have shown that red onion can contribute to a significant drop in blood sugar numbers which can help you manage both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. A study which was published in the Journal Environmental Health Insights found that 100 grams of red onions reduced the blood sugar in just four hours. Here are some reasons why onions help in reducing blood sugar levels.
1. Low glycaemic index
Onion is perfect low glycaemic food which you can add to your diet. Glycaemic index describes the effect of food consumed on blood sugar levels. Foods which have a low glycaemic index than 55 are considered good for diabetes as they do not release too much sugar into the blood. Onion's glycaemic index is as low as 10 which is too good for a diabetic.
2. Low in carbs
Onions contain very less carbs. Consumption of too many carbs is not good for one's blood sugar levels. If you eat too many carbs, you are at a higher risk of type-2 diabetes. Half cup of chopped onions contains just 5.9 grams of carbs. So low carb content can help you manage diabetes effectively.
3. Rick in fibre
Fibre is extremely beneficial for a diabetic. It also helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Onions are also rich in fibre which makes them a perfect ingredient to diabetics. Fibre will promote gut health and keep all your stomach related problems at bay. Regular consumption of onion will also help you reduce cholesterol levels and promote heart health.
How to consume onion for diabetes?
You should eat raw onion for better blood sugar levels. Also, make sure that you choose red onions. You can eat raw onion with your lunch as well as dinner. If you are a salad person then you can add it to your salad. Raw onion can be added to your sandwiches as well.
Other food to control blood sugar levels
There are many other foods which can also help you manage diabetes naturally. You add a few foods to your diet for which can result in balanced blood sugars throughout the day. Some of the foods beneficial for diabetes include- jamun, cinnamon, eggs, leafy greens, nuts, Greek yogurt, turmeric, chia seeds, broccoli, flaxseeds, apple cider vinegar and garlic. Plan your meals in such a way that you can inculcate these foods to your daily diet in some way or the other.
