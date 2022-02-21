The Best Way To Care For Your Nails: Know All About It From Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad
Dr Jaishree Sharad has a few suggestions for better nails. In an Instagram video, she highlighted what needs to be done to get beautiful nails.
Do you have nails that grow to a particular length before peeling or splitting? It's rather common, especially during this time of year when the weather is a little chilly and, as a result, nails become drier and don't look as healthy as you'd want them to. Everyone wants nice, clean-looking nails, but not by hiding the grey or yellow regions with nail polish. So, what do you do in such a scenario? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has a few suggestions for better nails. In an Instagram video, she highlighted what needs to be done to get beautiful nails.
Here's what she suggested in her post:
1) Keep your nails dry and clean.
2) Trim your nails.
3) File you nails with an emery board or nail file. Always pull the file across the nail in the same direction. Filing back and forth can weaken nails.
4) Do not cut or push back your cuticles. Cuticles are meant to protect your nail bed.
5) Do not bite your nails.
6) Avoid using acetone to remove nail polish.
7) Do not dig out in-growing toe nails.
8) Take supplements of Biotin, vitamins A, B, C, D, iron, magnesium, and calcium.
9) Apply any oil or moisturiser on your nails twice a day.
Watch Dr Jaishree Sharad's video here:
In an earlier post, Dr Jaishree Sharad had told her followers about protein intake, and its impact on hair, skin and nails. She said that if a person has hair fall, dry nails or flaky skin, it is imperative that they take a high protein diet. She added that about 0.7 to 0.8 gm/kg body weight of protein was adequate for those who led a sedentary lifestyle or did mild exercises. Read more about it here.
A few days ago, Dr Jaishree Sharad shared her experience of dealing with COVID-19, and a few tips to help in the recovery process. She herself battled the virus and has now recovered. Her suggestions included dealing with hair and skin-related issues post COVID-19. Read more about the post-COVID recovery process here.
Now that you are armed with quite a few facts about nails, hair and skin, keep these tips in mind to lead a healthy life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
