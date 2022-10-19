Dementia: Could Therapy Be Beneficial For Dementia Patients?
Dementia: Patients with moderate cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia benefit most from physical and cognitive therapy.
Dementia: Therapy can help manage the emotional effects of having dementia
What is dementia?
A phenomenon known as dementia refers to a decline in cognitive performance that goes beyond what may be anticipated from the typical effects of biological ageing. Although dementia mostly affects older individuals, it is not a necessary part of becoming older.
A set of symptoms that substantially impair memory, reasoning, and social skills are referred to be dementia when they significantly interfere with day-to-day functioning. Although there isn't one particular illness that causes dementia, many illnesses can.
How to identify dementia?
Memory loss is a common symptom of dementia, although it can have many different causes. Memory loss alone does not always indicate dementia, despite the fact that it is frequently one of the first symptoms of the illness.
Although there are several additional causes of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is the most frequent one in older persons. Some dementia symptoms might be reversible, depending on the underlying reason.
How can therapy benefit dementia patients?
Damage to or loss of the brain's nerve cells and connections is what leads to dementia. Dementia can have varied effects on different people and produce distinct symptoms depending on the part of the brain that is affected.
Dementias are frequently categorised according to characteristics they share, such as the protein or proteins deposited in the brain or the area of the brain affected. Some illnesses that resemble dementias, particularly those brought on by pharmaceutical interactions or vitamin shortages, may get better with therapy.
According to a recent study, people with dementia who experience anxiety or sadness may benefit from talking therapy. Persons with dementia frequently have mental health issues including sadness and anxiety, and prior research indicates that 38% of people with moderate dementia experience these illnesses.
The latest study, however, is the first to examine whether talking therapy frequently provided in hospital settings could be useful in alleviating symptoms. It was published in eClinicalMedicine.
As you can imagine, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities and memories may cause harm to one's emotional health. Lack of proper treatment or lack of care and support in the surroundings can lead to making this condition unbearable.
Anxiety, panic attacks as well as depression may be caused due to a reaction to being diagnosed with dementia. Besides medication, therapy is viewed as an effective way to treat these mood disorders.
Patients with moderate cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia benefit most from physical and cognitive therapy. These individuals are best able to comprehend what we are asking them to do, and their brains are more equipped to do the activities.
The focus of therapy and available treatments change as dementia progresses. Patients with more severe dementia could benefit from working only with an occupational therapist who specialises in daily living skills, for example.
Is therapy an alternative to medication?
Some individuals are concerned as to whether therapy can eliminate their need for medication. It's possible that medication is not necessary if you have moderate cognitive impairment (MCI). Medication is a good idea for mild dementia or even more severe disease development. In general, you are advised to try everything that could be beneficial. Therapy alone is frequently adequate for MCI. It is frequently advantageous to explore both medicine and treatment for dementia with a recognised aetiology.
Keep these things in mind if you or someone you know is experiencing dementia.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.