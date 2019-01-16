Delhi Shivers As Biting Cold Winds Lash The National Capital Region
"There will not be much sunlight as it will be partly cloudy through the day, keeping the temperature cold," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.
"Winds from the northwest is making Delhi colder than usual at this time of the season.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The overall air quality in Delhi was 'poor' due to high wind speed
- At least 11 trains headed towards Delhi were delayed due to fog
- Shallow to moderate fog enveloped the city in the morning
Biting cold winds from the northwest lashed the national capital on Wednesday as the minimum temperature here dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
The maximum also dropped to 19.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, given a partial cloud cover. Shallow to moderate fog enveloped the city in the morning. "There will not be much sunlight as it will be partly cloudy through the day, keeping the temperature cold," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.
"Winds from the northwest is making Delhi colder than usual at this time of the season.
"It will continue to be this cold for another two-three days. After that, it will slowly start getting warmer," the official added.
At least 11 trains headed towards Delhi were delayed due to fog. Trains running from Puri in Odisha and Gaya in Bihar were delayed by five hours.
The overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain 'poor' due to high wind speed.
However, some areas like Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Burari, ITO, NSIT Dwarka, RK Puram, Rohini fared in the 'very poor' category with PM2.5 as the major pollutant.
The IMD has forecast cold wave conditions at some places in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature continuing to remain around four degrees Celsius.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.