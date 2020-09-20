Deep Vein Thrombosis: Expert Share Tips To Prevent This Condition
Deep Vein Thrombosis is a condition in which blood clots forms in the deep veins commonly in your legs and thigh. Read here to know how to prevent this condition and importance of timely treatment.
Deep vein thrombosis requires timely treatment to prevent severe complications
- DVT leads to swelling in the affected leg
- Deep vein thrombosis is a serious condition
- DVT typically forms in your thigh or lower leg
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a serious condition in which blood clots form in one or more deep veins located deep inside your body. This condition usually affects the veins present in legs. DVT causes pain in legs, discolouration of skin, cramping in affected area and warmth in the affected area as compared to other parts. The ongoing pandemic has impaired the movement of people throughout the day. This has led to higher incidences of DVT. The problem is that a significant number of people are apprehensive to step out of their homes and as a result are diagnosed late, sometimes with life threatening complications.
Deep vein thrombosis: How to prevent this condition
Patients must ensure that they stay well hydrated and should avoid alcohol as it causes dehydration. Daily exercise is a must. It ensures optimal functioning of the circulatory system. This helps preventing stagnation of blood, thereby avoiding the formation of clots. Patients diagnosed with, or at a risk of developing DVT should inculcate the habit of exercising at home every day. If swelling in the leg or ankle is observed, along with low-grade fever and breathlessness, patients must seek medical intervention immediately. They must avoid self-diagnosis and self-medication, especially in times of the pandemic. In addition, positive lifestyle changes and preventative treatment with anticoagulants can also help make a tremendous difference in the patients' lives.
One of the patients aged 56, had low-grade fever and a swollen leg for a week. Owing to the disruption of healthcare services and the fear of contacting the infection, he chose to opt for a local massage and self-medicated with painkillers and antibiotics. However, his condition steadily deteriorated. He was later diagnosed with massive DVT, with a large clot ready to travel to the lungs. Timely response, however, prevented fatal complications.
To avoid any severe complication, it is advised to get right treatment on time. Avoid self-medication, consulting an expert will help fight this condition.
(Dr. R Sekhar (MS, FRCSEd, FRCSGlasg, FVSI) Consultant - Vascular and Endovascular Services, Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai)
