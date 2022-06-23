How To Prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis
Developing DVT can cause serious health complications. Here are some changes you can make in your life to avoid deep vein thrombosis.
Exercising and maintaining proper weight can help avoid DVT
DVT, also known as Deep Vein Thrombosis, is a kind of blood clot disorder. This blood clot occurs inside our veins and most often in our legs. This clot can stop blood from flowing back to the heart. It might also let loose and travel to other organs such as the lungs, etc. which can be life-threatening. The main cause for DVTs is any constriction to the blood flow which may be caused by damage to your vein due to an infection, injury, surgery or other factors. Hence, it is ideal to take necessary measures to avoid DVT altogether.
Here are tips to help you avoid DVT:
1. Avoid sitting in one posture for long durations
One of the most common causes of DVT is sitting in one position for long periods. Especially when traveling, we might have to sit in the same position for long durations. This can cause constriction to the veins in your legs causing problems with proper blood flow. This can later lead to a DVT and get worse. Hence, the solution is to take stretching breaks every few hours and strictly avoid sitting in one position for more than 3-4 hours. Stretching or stopping a walk for a few minutes can help promote better blood flow to your legs lowering the risks of DVT.
2. Drink ample water
Another reason behind the development. DVT can be thickening of the blood. To avoid booth thickening from happening, you are advised to consume at least 2.7 to 3.7 litres of water daily. In addition to this, it is important to acknowledge that alcohol and high-caffeine drinks can also cause dehydration in the body.
3. Quit smoking
Smoking causes various adverse effects on the body. One of these effects is DVT. Smoking can higher your risk of developing a DVT as it hinders blood circulation in the body. In case you are an active smoker, try quitting smoking immediately. There are various gums, medications, patches, sprays, etc. that can help you in quitting smoking.
4. Maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing blood clots by a lot. Being overweight can create pressure on your veins and restrict blood flow. Although DVTs are often caused in the legs, obesity might make you prone to various other blood-clotting disorders. The two main factors that can help you lose weight are a balanced diet and a proper workout routine. You must inculcate at least 30 minutes of physical activity in your routine. Even just walking can reduce your risks of DVT as it promotes better blood flow and circulation.
In conclusion, the best way to prevent DVT is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In case you feel pain in a certain part of your leg, swelling on the leg, or see redness or discolouration, you might want to see a doctor. You might also experience a sensation of warmth on the particular part of your leg along with cramping and soreness. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms discussed above, we advise you to see a doctor immediately.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
