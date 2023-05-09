Dealing With PCOS Hair Loss? Nutritionist Suggests 5 Factors That Could Be The Culprit
In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist has explained five reasons for PCOS hair loss.
PCOS leads to irregular periods, hair fall, weight gain and mood swings
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the result of a hormonal imbalance in the body and comes with several side effects. The health issue can lead to irregular periods, acne, excess facial and body hair and other symptoms in women. On the other side, some women suffering from PCOS may experience another side effect- unexpected hair loss or androgenic alopecia. As per nutritionist Lovneet Batra, there are several reasons for unexpected hair loss in PCOS patients, including anaemia, stress and hormones. In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist has explained five reasons for PCOS hair loss.
Nutrient Deficiency: If PCOS patients lack adequate amounts of biotin, riboflavin, folate, vitamin D or vitamin B12, they may experience unexpected hair loss.
Low Thyroid Hormones: When the production of hormones in the body fluctuates, it can lead to other processes in the body getting affected. A disruption in the production of T3 and T4 hormones can lead to hair falling out and not getting replaced by new follicles. This results in thinning across the scalp.
Androgens: Male hormones or androgens are a primary reason for sudden hair loss in PCOS patients. The main androgens are testosterone, androstenedione, dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate (DHEA-S). DHT is the main trigger of hair problems and binds to the receptors in the scalp follicles, shrinking them and making it impossible for your hair to remain healthy.
Stress: Stress leads to an increase in androgens, which in turn raises the secretion of DHT. This can lead to more PCOS-related hair loss.
Iron Deficiency: Iron deficiency is among the main causes of hair loss. Women with PCOS normally have lower ferritin levels.
If you are among those suffering from PCOS, there are some herbs and spices you can add to your diet to help with the symptoms. According to Lovneet Batra, saffron, cinnamon and ashwagandha are among the condiments which will help with PCOS symptoms.
Cinnamon, for example, can help women with PCOS normalise their menstrual cycle. On the other hand, saffron may help combat anxiety and depression, which are common effects of the disease. Saffron can also aid in the reduction of the testosterone produced by the body.
Shatavari, pipali and ashwagandha are some other spices women with PCOS should add to their diet.
