Dandruff: Dry Scalp Due To The Cold Weather? Try These Home Remedies
There are several over-the-counter dandruff treatment options available, and natural solutions frequently work just as well. Try these home remedies for relief.
Coconut oil is well renowned for its ability to keep skin moisturised
There are several techniques to try and get rid of dandruff, ranging from conventional treatments like corticosteroids and medicated shampoos to non-conventional ones like tea tree oil and baking soda. Dandruff can be difficult and embarrassing to live with since it causes itchy, white skin flakes on your scalp. Additionally, it could result in other signs including tingling skin and greasy areas on your scalp.
Dryness, seborrheic dermatitis, intolerance to hair products, and the development of a special variety of fungus that resides on your scalp are just a few of the potential causes of dandruff. Even while there are several over-the-counter dandruff treatment options available, natural solutions frequently work just as well. Try these home remedies for relief.
Here are some effective home remedies to help you get rid of dandruff:
1. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has traditionally been utilized to treat conditions like psoriasis and acne. Additionally, it has been demonstrated to possess potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce dandruff symptoms. In addition, people with sensitive skin may experience irritation from tea tree oil. So before applying it directly to your skin, it's advisable to dilute it by combining a few drops to a carrier oil like coconut oil.
2. Neem and coconut oil
Since it contains so many vitamins and fatty acids, coconut oil is well renowned for its ability to keep skin moisturised. Neem, which has antifungal and antibacterial characteristics, combined with the benefits of coconut oil will provide the ideal defence against dandruff. 4 tbsps of coconut oil should be added to 1 teaspoon of neem powder. These amounts can be changed in accordance with the length of your hair. For the best results, slightly warm this mixture. After 20 minutes of gentle massaging, wait for roughly an hour before rinsing your hair with a gentle shampoo.
3. Fenugreek seeds
Low blood sugar patients are thought to benefit from fenugreek, which also increases testosterone and helps women produce more milk. Fenugreek has many advantages, including controlling cholesterol levels and hunger. To make this, you need to add a few tbsps of fenugreek seeds to a tall glass of water and let it sit through the night. Next morning, grind this mix to a paste and apply on the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes and follow it with a head wash and your usual haircare routine.
4. Aloe vera
Succulent aloe vera is frequently used in lotions, cosmetics, and skin ointments. It can be used topically to treat skin problems like burns, psoriasis, and cold sores. One research claims that aloe vera's antibacterial and antifungal qualities may also guard against dandruff. Similar to this, numerous studies indicate that aloe vera may be beneficial against a variety of fungi species and may aid in the management of specific fungal illnesses. Although more studies are needed on this.
5. Omega-3
In your body, omega-3 fatty acids serve a critical role. They are essential for the health of your heart, immune system, and lungs in addition to making up the cell membranes that enclose your cells. Omega-3s are also essential for healthy skin. They facilitate wound healing, slow down the ageing process, and control oil production and hydration. A lack of omega-3 fatty acids can result in a variety of symptoms, including dandruff and dry skin and hair.
Try these home remedies every few days through winter to see a noticeable change.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
