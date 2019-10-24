Dabur Chyawanprash Sets Guinness Book Of Record For The Largest Immunity Lesson
Guinness World Records presented the official certificate to Dabur India Ltd, officially registering the name of Dabur Chyawanprash in the prestigious world record books for conducting largest immunity lesson to kids.
Dabur Chyawanprash contains goodness of more than forty herbs
New Delhi, 14th October 2019: Taking its breakthrough initiatives one step further, Dabur Chyawanprash from the house of Dabur India Ltd created the Guinness Book of Record for the Largest Immunity Lesson to school students. Under this mega achievement, Dabur along with Dr. Parmeshwar Kumar, M.D. (Ayurveda), B.H.U., (Senior Consultant) Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi conducted a first of its kind mega session on immunity to the students along with their parents at Manav Rachna School, Faridabad.
Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India ltd Said: "It's a matter of great pride and honour to be a part of the Guinness book of world records. Keeping the importance of immune system for health in mind, Dabur Chyawanprash organized the largest immunity lesson for the kids and their Parents. With a rich heritage of Ayurveda and deep knowledge of nature, Dabur has always focused on safe and effective health care for all through the study of authentic Ayurveda.
Dabur Chyawanprash contains goodness of more than forty herbs like Amla, Ashwagandha, Guduchi, Dashmula etc and has been found to be an effective immunity booster, vitalizer and effective in preventing day to day infections and allergies like cold and cough- said Mr Navneet Kumar, Manager-Brand activations, Dabur India Ltd
"It makes me proud to be a part of a historic event of achieving Guinness World Record. I am honoured to be a part of this unique and largest immune session with focus on natural and adaptive immunity to children. A robust and properly functioning immune system helps to go about daily life as your body is exposed to changing weather, ever increasing pollution and adulterated food. Without a healthy immune system, you could pick up infections and allergies more easily, and the effects could be serious. Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (Ayurveda), B.H.U., Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, said.
