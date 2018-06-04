Cycling Is The Best, Cheapest Exercise And Must Be Promoted Says Venkaiah Naidu
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu promotes the need for cycling
- Cycling is the best and cheapest form of exercise and must be promoted
- Bicycling will greatly help in reducing adverse health outcomes
Cycling is the best and cheapest form of exercise and must be promoted "on a sustained basis", Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday. "Cycling is the best and cheapest form of exercise to keep yourself healthy and people must be encouraged to adopt such modes of transport."
"The campaign to promote the use of bicycle must be taken up on a sustained basis and it should not be confined to a ritualistic exercise on World Bicycling Day," Naidu told a gathering of cyclists and environmentalists at a Bicycle Rally on the first official World Bicycle Day, as designated by the United Nations.
Inaugurating a "smart cycle station" for public bike sharing in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, he said that similar initiatives are needed elsewhere in the country.
About rising pollution levels, Venkaiah Naidu said that many cities around the world have virtually turned into chimneys due to widespread pollution and vehicular emissions.
"The time has come for cities and other urban places to promote bicycling in a big way. Dedicated bicycling tracks should be created in our cities and people should be encouraged to pedal their way to better health," he said.
Naidu reiterated that the World Bicycle Day should not be seen as a mere symbolic exercise and said that cycling addresses more pressing problems.
"Bicycling will greatly help in reducing adverse health outcomes. Apart from burning calories, strengthening muscles and promoting fitness, daily bicycling will reduce the risk for heart diseases and cancer," he said.
Union Minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)