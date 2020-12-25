COVID-19: 8 Safety Tips You Must Follow During Christmas And New Year Celebrations
Merry Christmas to one and all! This year, the holiday seasons and festivities are not what they used to be. For some of you, it may not have been possible to visit your family and friends or even follow traditions. Nonetheless, you must not be disheartened or feel left out as you are not alone. Having said that, if you do have plans of a gathering or meeting a dear ones today or during the holidays, there are a few safety protocols that you must follow.
COVID-19: Safety measures that you must follow amidst festivities
1. So if you have to be a part of a gathering, ensure that you do practice social distancing. Carry a sanitiser with you to practice hand hygiene, and wash hands with soap and water wherever possible.
2. If you are feeling unwell, stay at home and cancel your plan.
3. If you are planning a gathering, plan it outdoors to reduce the risk of transmission.
4. If you are planning a gathering indoors, choose the biggest room of the house, which is also well-ventilated. Keep windows and doors open to let in fresh air and facilitate better ventilation.
5. Avoid crowded sitting set-ups. Place chairs or camp tables at a safe distance so as to facilitate social distancing.
6. Stock up on hand sanitisers and make them readily available in all rooms and outside, especially if people are helping themselves with food.
7. Avoid shaking hands, hugs and kisses. Ensure that you meet and greet from a distance.
8. Avoid sharing food and drinks.
With the right kind of safety protocols, you can hopefully have a merry Christmas and a merrier New Year!
Merry Christmas everyone!
