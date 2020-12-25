ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  COVID-19: 8 Safety Tips You Must Follow During Christmas And New Year Celebrations

COVID-19: 8 Safety Tips You Must Follow During Christmas And New Year Celebrations

COVID-19: If you are planning a gathering, plan it outdoors to reduce the risk of transmission. Read here to know more safety measures you must follow during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 25, 2020 02:23 IST
2-Min Read
COVID-19: 8 Safety Tips You Must Follow During Christmas And New Year Celebrations

COVID-19: Practice social distancing and hand hygiene at all times

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. If you are feeling unwell, cancel your plan
  2. Try to host your party outdoors
  3. Choose a big, well-ventilated room if you are hosting it indoors

Merry Christmas to one and all! This year, the holiday seasons and festivities are not what they used to be. For some of you, it may not have been possible to visit your family and friends or even follow traditions. Nonetheless, you must not be disheartened or feel left out as you are not alone. Having said that, if you do have plans of a gathering or meeting a dear ones today or during the holidays, there are a few safety protocols that you must follow.

COVID-19: Safety measures that you must follow amidst festivities


RELATED STORIES
related

What To Do When A Cancer Patient Tests Positive For COVID-19?

Anti-cancer treatments like chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy have an adverse effect on the immunity status of a cancer patient making them prone to the infection and also worse outcomes if they have COVID-19.

related

How Do Vaccines Work? Know All About Their Safety And Approach From WHO Expert

COVID-19 vaccine: Read here to know the different approaches that are being take to develop vaccines and how the work in protecting our bodies from coronavirus.

Newsbeep

1. So if you have to be a part of a gathering, ensure that you do practice social distancing. Carry a sanitiser with you to practice hand hygiene, and wash hands with soap and water wherever possible.

2. If you are feeling unwell, stay at home and cancel your plan.

Also read: Christmas 2020: Baked Kalkals And Healthy Fruit Cake- Try Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Favourite Christmas Foods- Watch Video Here

3. If you are planning a gathering, plan it outdoors to reduce the risk of transmission.

4. If you are planning a gathering indoors, choose the biggest room of the house, which is also well-ventilated. Keep windows and doors open to let in fresh air and facilitate better ventilation.

5. Avoid crowded sitting set-ups. Place chairs or camp tables at a safe distance so as to facilitate social distancing.

m5m4qhk8

Avoided crowded set-ups or gatherings in spaces with poor ventilation
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Stock up on hand sanitisers and make them readily available in all rooms and outside, especially if people are helping themselves with food.

7. Avoid shaking hands, hugs and kisses. Ensure that you meet and greet from a distance.

8. Avoid sharing food and drinks.

With the right kind of safety protocols, you can hopefully have a merry Christmas and a merrier New Year!

Also read: Wine And Cheese On Christmas May Be Actually Be A Good Idea- Here's Why


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Merry Christmas everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help
Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases