Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 636 On Friday, 31,161 Are The Total Number Of Confirmed Cases
Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese authorities are still struggling to contain the outbreak despite ordering millions of people to stay indoors in a growing number of cities, with overwhelmed hospitals struggling to treat the surging numbers of ill.
The novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan in December
Coronavirus update: Official death toll of the coronavirus outbreak rose to 636 on Friday. The total number of infections are now more than 30,000, the government has said. The toll was raised by 73 new deaths from the epidemic, said the National Health Commission in its daily updated. The total number of people infected with coronavirus has now reached 31,161. 69 new deaths in 24 hours to Friday have been reported in Hubei province, which is hardest-hit by coronavirus infection. Of the total number of reported infections, more than 4,800 people are in a serious condition.
Coronavirus update
The novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan in December. It has now spread to the rest of China and more than two dozen other countries, including India. The World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a global health emergency.
The health commission has also said that the number of confirmed infections in China can grow significantly with the health commission saying that more 26,000 other people were suspected of having contracted the virus.
In order to prevent being infected from coronavirus, it is important to:
- Stay in isolation and wash hands regularly with soap and water.
- Cover your nose and mouth with flexed elbow or tissue whenever you are coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue immediately after use, and wash your hands thereafter.
- Avoid going to crowded place and maintain social distancing. Be at a distance of 3 feet (at least) from other people.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as surfaces can be contaminated with the virus.
- If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, go for an immediate diagnosis and stay in isolation.
- Travel history to and from China is important at the moment. Go for a diagnosis if you have travelled to China recently.
- Wash your hands after touching pets. Avoid contact with stray animals.
- Avoid consumption of raw or uncooked meat.
(With inputs from AFP)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
