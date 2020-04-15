Cooking Tips You Must Try To Make Your Meals Healthier During Lockdown
During the lockdown, you can make few changes in your diet and cooking style. Here are some tips you can follow while cooking to prepare a healthy meal.
When cooking at home follow these tips for a healthy meal
Due to the lockdown, everyone is cooking meals at home. Home-cooked food is healthier and you add more nutrients according to your choice. While cooking at home you can also switch several ingredients and choose healthier options. During the lockdown, you can make few changes in your diet and cooking style. Choosing a healthy cooking style does not mean that it has to be expensive. You just need to change some cooking techniques and wisely choose different alternates. Here are some tips you can follow while cooking at home during the lockdown.
Healthy cooking tips you must try
1. Use less salt
Salt is used as one of the main ingredients while cooking. Too much salt in diet is linked with several health issues like high blood pressure, higher risk of kidney disease and much more. You should try to consume less salt.
2. Choose seasonal fruits and vegetables
Most seasonal fruits and vegetables are free from chemicals. These are fresh and loaded with nutrients. Eat more season fruits as snacks. Also, try different ways to prepare seasonal vegetables.
3. Use the right oil
Many are confused about the right cooking oil. From olive oil to coconut oil there is a huge variety to choose from. Nutritionist Neelanjana explained, "There is nothing like best cooking oil. It cannot be claimed that this oil is the best for health. Every oil has its unique fatty acid profile. It is goods to consume two oils which complement each other as every oil has a different profile." There are different blended oils available in the market.
4. Choose baking, boiling over frying
Deep frying involves too much use of oil and many foods also lose their nutritional value. For some healthy cooking, you can choose baking or boiling. Air frying is also a new technique that uses less or no oil.
5. Add spices and herbs
Spices and herbs present in your kitchen are loaded with medicinal properties and health benefits. Spices like turmeric, cinnamon, cumin, fennel seeds and much more offer different health benefits. Do not prepare too spicy food but you can add different herbs and spices in moderation.
