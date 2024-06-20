Consume Amla Water First Thing In The Morning To Achieve These Amazing Health Benefits
Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a nutrient-rich fruit native to India, renowned for its high vitamin C content, antioxidants, and numerous health benefits. Amla water is made by soaking fresh amla fruits or mixing amla powder in water, creating a nutritious drink. Consuming amla water in the morning is considered beneficial for health due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. To consume amla water, you can soak a few fresh amla fruits in water overnight and drink the infused water in the morning, or mix a teaspoon of amla powder in a glass of warm water. Read on as we share the many benefits of consuming amla water in the morning.
10 Health benefits drinking amla water in the morning can provide:
1. Boosts immunity
Amla is rich in Vitamin C, which enhances the production and function of white blood cells, the body's primary defence against infections. Improved immunity helps the body fight off infections, reducing the frequency and severity of colds and other illnesses.
2. Enhances digestion
Amla contains fibre and acts as a mild laxative, promoting regular bowel movements and aiding digestion. Better digestion leads to improved nutrient absorption and reduces digestive issues like constipation and bloating.
3. Improves skin health
The antioxidants in amla, including Vitamin C, help in reducing oxidative stress and promoting collagen production. Enhanced skin elasticity, reduced signs of aging, and a brighter complexion result from regular consumption.
4. Regulates blood sugar levels
Amla helps improve insulin sensitivity and regulates blood sugar levels due to its high fibre content and chromium presence. Stabilising blood sugar levels helps in managing diabetes and reduces the risk of related complications.
5. Aids in weight loss
Amla increases metabolism, helps in fat oxidation, and its high fibre content promotes satiety. A faster metabolism and reduced appetite aid in weight management and prevent obesity-related health issues.
6. Improves heart health
Amla reduces cholesterol levels and prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, thanks to its antioxidant properties. Lower cholesterol levels and reduced plaque buildup in arteries decrease the risk of heart diseases.
7. Enhances hair health
The phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals in amla improve scalp circulation and strengthen hair follicles. Stronger, shinier hair and reduced hair fall and dandruff are some of the benefits.
8. Detoxifies the body
Amla's high fibre content aids in the elimination of toxins and promotes liver function. Effective detoxification leads to better overall health, improved liver function, and enhanced energy levels.
9. Boosts eye health
Amla is rich in Vitamin A and carotene, which improve vision and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Better vision and reduced eye strain contribute to overall ocular health.
10. Anti-inflammatory properties
Amla has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation in the body. Reduced inflammation helps in managing conditions like arthritis and promotes overall joint health.
Incorporating amla water into your morning routine can thus lead to improved immunity, better digestion, enhanced skin and hair health, regulated blood sugar levels, weight management, improved heart and eye health, effective detoxification, and reduced inflammation, contributing to overall well-being.
