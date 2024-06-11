Home »  Living Healthy »  Common Signs Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Common Signs Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

In this article, we share some common signs of OSA you must look out for.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jun 11, 2024 06:54 IST
3-Min Read
Common Signs Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

You might experience waking up drenched in sweat frequently during the night if you have OSA

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common sleep disorder characterised by repeated episodes of partial or complete obstruction of the upper airway during sleep, leading to breathing pauses, often accompanied by snoring or choking sounds. These interruptions in breathing can last from a few seconds to over a minute and occur multiple times an hour, disrupting sleep and reducing oxygen levels in the blood. Recognising these signs, particularly when they occur together, can prompt individuals to seek medical evaluation, typically through a sleep study, to confirm the diagnosis and initiate appropriate treatment. Read on as we share some common signs of OSA you must look out for.

Here are some common signs of OSA to look out for:

1. Loud snoring



RELATED STORIES
related

Don't Ignore The Snoring - Obstructive Sleep Apnea Can Be Life Threatening

In spite of the general misconceptions, obstructive sleep apnea is very much treatable, depending on the severity of the condition. Healthcare providers can recommend suitable line of treatment.

related

Breathing treatment helps heart patients

The use of a breathing treatment called continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) reduces cardiovascular disease risk

Loud snoring is often reported by a bed partner. It is loud, frequent, and can be heard through closed doors. Use positional therapy (e.g., sleeping on the side), avoid alcohol and sedatives before bedtime, and use a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine if diagnosed with OSA.

2. Episodes of stopped breathing during sleep



It can be observed by a bed partner or recorded using sleep monitoring devices. You must seek medical evaluation for a sleep study. Treatment may include CPAP, oral appliances, or surgery.

3. Gasping or choking during sleep

Waking up suddenly with a sensation of choking or gasping for air may be a sign that you have OSA.  Medical evaluation for sleep apnea is essential incase you experience choking or gasping during sleeping.

4. Excessive daytime sleepiness

Feeling extremely tired during the day, and falling asleep at inappropriate times (e.g., while driving or working) can be another sign of OSA. Ensure adequate sleep hygiene, manage stress, and seek treatment for sleep apnea.

5. Morning headaches

Another common sign of OSA is frequent headaches upon waking up that typically improve within a few hours. Treat the underlying sleep apnea, stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and caffeine close to bedtime, and consider using a CPAP machine.

6. Difficulty concentrating

Problems with memory, focus, or maintaining attention during the day maybe caused due to OSA. Address the sleep apnea with appropriate treatments like CPAP, maintain a regular sleep schedule, and reduce screen time before bed.

7. Mood changes, such as depression or irritability

Noticeable changes in mood, feeling irritable, depressed, or having mood swings can indicate OSA. Treat the underlying sleep disorder, consider seeing a therapist, and practice stress-reducing techniques like mindfulness or yoga.

8. High blood pressure

Blood pressure readings might appear consistently above normal levels if you have OSA. Often identified during routine medical check-ups. You are encouraged to manage the sleep apnea, adopt a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and take prescribed blood pressure medications.

9. Nighttime sweating

You might experience waking up drenched in sweat frequently during the night if you have OSA. Treat this by keeping the bedroom cool, and avoiding heavy blankets.

If you or someone you know exhibits several of these signs, it is crucial to seek medical advice. A sleep study can diagnose OSA, and a healthcare provider can recommend appropriate treatment based on the severity of the condition.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases