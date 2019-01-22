ASK OUR EXPERTS

Coming Up With My Health App Soon: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa revealed that she would launch her health app to guide her followers about health and fitness. "I am going to come with my health app in a couple months."
  By: IANS  Updated: Jan 22, 2019 03:49 IST
2-Min Read
Shilpa said that more than physical training, it was necessary to have a balanced diet.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Shilpa revealed that she would launch her health app in couple of months
  2. Nutrition plays such an important part in maintaining good health
  3. Shilpa Shetty said "I eat my last meal around 7 to 7.30 at night"

Actress Shipa Shetty Kundra, who is known as a fitness icon in Hindi film industry, says she will launch her health app in a couple of months.

Shilpa was interacting with the media at the first edition of Hindustan Times Palate Festival on Sunday here.

Asked what initiatives she has taken to promote health and fitness as a celebrity, she said: "I have my YouTube channel and I do healthy recipes on that channel. I hope I will touch that one million subscribers mark soon."


Shilpa said that more than physical training, it was necessary to have a balanced diet for a person to live a healthy lifestyle.

"It's so important for everyone to know that nutrition plays such an important part in maintaining good health. I feel that is something most people don't understand. People think that it's just about working out.

"I keep emphasizing that it is 70 percent nutrition and 30 percent workout regime."

Shilpa revealed that she would launch her health app to guide her followers about health and fitness.

Asked how she keeps herself incredibly fit, she said: "I think moderation is key to maintain anything whether it is fame or sanity or even health. I am someone who loves food and loves to live life to the fullest.

"For that, I have made a lifestyle modification and I prescribe the same to the others.

"I preach it because it has made a world of a difference to my life. I make sure that I don't eat anything refined like sugar, flour or white rice and I have switched to healthy alternatives like brown bread and brown rice.

"I eat my last meal around 7 to 7.30 at night and then I don't eat till my breakfast."

Currently, Shilpa is judging Sony Television's reality show titled 'Super Dancer Chapter 3'.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
