ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Coffee May Prolong Lifespan For People With Kidney Disease

Coffee May Prolong Lifespan For People With Kidney Disease

Drinking coffee may help reduce the risk of death for people with chronic kidney disease, suggests a study.
  By: IANS  Updated: Sep 13, 2018 01:38 IST
2-Min Read
Coffee May Prolong Lifespan For People With Kidney Disease

Drinking caffeine may reduce mortality in people with kidney disease

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coffee, when consumed in limited amounts, may be helpful
  2. It can increase lifespan of people with kidney disease
  3. The study involved data from 4,863 people

Drinking coffee may help reduce the risk of death for people with chronic kidney disease, suggests a study. Comparing with people that consumed less caffeine, patients that consumed higher levels of caffeine presented a nearly 25% reduction in the risk of death over a median follow-up of 60 months. The possible protective effect of caffeine might be related with effects at vascular level as caffeine is known to promote the release of substances, such as nitric oxide, that improve the function of the vessel, the researchers said.

isig0ea

Drinking coffee may up lifespan of people with kidney diseases
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

Follow This Diet To Prevent Chronic Kidney Disease

Controlling high blood pressure and diabetes is very necessary to prevent kidney disease from getting worse. You need to change your diet in order to manage chronic kidney disease.

Now, Do Sniff Your Coffee; This Is The Benefit It Has

A new study has found that the scent of coffee alone can make one perform better analytically. Smelling coffee, which has no caffeine, works the same as drinking coffee.

"Our study showed a protective effect of caffeine consumption among patients with chronic kidney disease. The reduction in mortality was present even after considering other important factors such as age, gender, race, smoking, other diseases, and diet," said lead author Miguel Bigotte Vieira from the Centro Hospitalar Lisboa Norte in Portugal.

"These results suggest that advising patients with kidney disease to drink more caffeine may reduce their mortality. This would represent a simple, clinically beneficial, and inexpensive option," Vieira added.

For the study, described in the journal Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation, the team involved data from 4,863 people.

However, the researchers emphasised that this observational study cannot prove that caffeine reduces the risk of death in patients with chronic kidney disease, but only suggests the possibility of such a protective effect.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It
Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

FDA Chief Calls Youth Use Of Juul, Other E-cigarettes An 'Epidemic'

Coffee May Prolong Lifespan For People With Kidney Disease

Centre Bans Saridon And 328 Other Fixed Dose Combinations: Here's What Our Experts Have To Say

Yes, Back Pain In Teenagers Could Make Them Smoke! Know How

How Binge Drinking Affects Male And Female Brains?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES