Coconut Benefits: From Well-Nourished Hair To Acne Prevention, The Many Ways Coconut Can Help You

Coconut Benefits: From Well-Nourished Hair To Acne Prevention, The Many Ways Coconut Can Help You

Coconut benefits: While coconut oil can provide miraculour benefits for your hair, coconut water can help in preventing acne and also give you a glowing skin. Read here to know more benefits of including coconut in your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 29, 2020 04:11 IST
2-Min Read
Coconut Benefits: From Well-Nourished Hair To Acne Prevention, The Many Ways Coconut Can Help You

Coconut oil can nourish your hair strands naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink coconut water throughout the day to prevent acne
  2. It can also keep you well-hydrated
  3. B Vitamins in coconut water are beneficial for healing acne

Not just one but coconut has been touted for a number of health benefits. From being good for heart health to improving brain function, there are a number of ways you will benefit by including coconut oil in your diet. In this article however, we are going to talk about the benefits of coconut for skin and hair. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, in one of her recent IGTVs, says that coconut oil is a miraculous ingredient for skin and hair.

Benefits of coconut for skin and hair


Coconut: Benefits for hair

For years, people have been using coconut oil as hair oil. One can also apply coconut oil on skin to reduce flaky skin and skin dryness. The oil can naturally moisturise your skin and hair.

"Coconut oil is one of the only oils that have been proven to absorb in the hair cuticles the most," says Dr Lohia in the video.

One can massage hair with coconut oil and also use shampoos and conditioners with coconut oil. "The oil moisturises and heals strands, improves shininess and health of your hair stands," she adds.

id9i89f8

Coconut oil is being used as a hair oil for many years
Photo Credit: iStock

Coconut: Benefits for skin

If you are facing trouble with acne, then drinking coconut water can be helpful in preventing acne. "Studies have shown that people with low selenium have more acne. This means that people with acne have low levels of selenium. Coconut water is rich in selenium and can help in keeping acne away," Dr Lohia explains.

B vitamins in coconut water can also be beneficial in healing acne. Electrolytes in coconut water can help if you are facing issues related to dehydration. "These electrolytes in coconut water can rehydrate you better than drinking regular water," she says while adding that one can benefit by drinking coconut water throughout the day.

n1hom7b8

Coconut water makes for an effective rehydration solution
Photo Credit: iStock

That's not it. Coconut water contains essential fatty acids, which come with the added benefit of helping you have a glowing skin. "Coconut water can also be used as a toner and can help you have a rejuvenated skin.

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

Home Remedies

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

