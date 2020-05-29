Coconut Benefits: From Well-Nourished Hair To Acne Prevention, The Many Ways Coconut Can Help You
Coconut oil can nourish your hair strands naturally
Not just one but coconut has been touted for a number of health benefits. From being good for heart health to improving brain function, there are a number of ways you will benefit by including coconut oil in your diet. In this article however, we are going to talk about the benefits of coconut for skin and hair. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, in one of her recent IGTVs, says that coconut oil is a miraculous ingredient for skin and hair.
Benefits of coconut for skin and hair
Coconut: Benefits for hair
For years, people have been using coconut oil as hair oil. One can also apply coconut oil on skin to reduce flaky skin and skin dryness. The oil can naturally moisturise your skin and hair.
"Coconut oil is one of the only oils that have been proven to absorb in the hair cuticles the most," says Dr Lohia in the video.
One can massage hair with coconut oil and also use shampoos and conditioners with coconut oil. "The oil moisturises and heals strands, improves shininess and health of your hair stands," she adds.
Coconut: Benefits for skin
If you are facing trouble with acne, then drinking coconut water can be helpful in preventing acne. "Studies have shown that people with low selenium have more acne. This means that people with acne have low levels of selenium. Coconut water is rich in selenium and can help in keeping acne away," Dr Lohia explains.
B vitamins in coconut water can also be beneficial in healing acne. Electrolytes in coconut water can help if you are facing issues related to dehydration. "These electrolytes in coconut water can rehydrate you better than drinking regular water," she says while adding that one can benefit by drinking coconut water throughout the day.
That's not it. Coconut water contains essential fatty acids, which come with the added benefit of helping you have a glowing skin. "Coconut water can also be used as a toner and can help you have a rejuvenated skin.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
