Choice Of Booze May Define Your Mood
This study claims that different forms of alcohol can have different effects on the mood of a person.
Different forms of alcohol have different effects on the mood
HIGHLIGHTS
- A persons choice of liquor can define his or her mood
- Red wine made people lethargic more than white wine
- 40% people reported a feeling of being sexy by drinking spirits
A recent study claims that a person's choice of liquor can define his or her mood. Where spirits can make you feel angry, sexy or even tearful, beer and wine are the two feel-good drinks. For this study, 30000 people aged 18-24 from 21 countries were questioned. All these people used to drink some form of alcohol, wine, beer and spirits and reported that different forms of alcohol had different effect on them.
Researchers are hoping to highlight the ill-effects of dependent drinking from this study.
Overtime, alcohol tolerance is developed and people find it difficult to reach the point where they start feeling the positive. For this they start drinking more than usual.
However, there can be ill-effects too. An anonymous online survey was conducted by newspaper recruited respondents and magazine ads and social media. The results showed:
1. Red wine made people lethargic more than white wine.
2. Respondents reported a feeling of relaxation after drinking wine or beer.
3. 40% people reported a feeling of being sexy by drinking spirits.
4. More than half of the people said that they feel energetic and confident after drinking spirits.
5. One-third reported feeling aggressive due to spirits.
6. As compared to other forms of alcohol, spirits induced different feelings in people like aggression, sexiness and confidence.
7. Men were more likely to associate feelings with different types of alcohol, especially the heavy drinkers.
This association sure was seen but could not be explained. Prof Bellis explained that the setup of the place was also an important factor which needs to be taken into consideration. He further explained that the marketing techniques used to promote different types of alcohol had an effect on the choice of alcohol for people for suiting different moods. However, this may backfire if it triggered negative emotions in people.
He further explained that the emotional relationship shared by both men and women was different with alcohol. Experts reveal that a hike in the price of alcohol by just 50 pence per unit can reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths.