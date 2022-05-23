Cheat Meal Or Cheat Day? Pooja Malhotra Explains Which One Is Better
The video explains the difference between a cheat day and a cheat meal.
Indulging in a cheat meal, once in a while, is okay
If you are someone who adheres to a strict diet plan, you must be aware of this word - cheat meal. The kind of lifestyle that we are leading and the fear of catching various diseases require us to be healthy and develop clean eating habits. However, it's really difficult to follow a rigorous routine every single day. Sometimes, our heart craves burgers or fires that may not be beneficial but we love gorging on them anyway. So, these short breaks that you take in between to indulge in sinful treats could be labelled as your "cheat meal." But you must know that overindulging is not good either. A cheat day would mean you've been chomping on food items for a long time which could be risky. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares the difference between a cheat meal and a cheat day in her latest Instagram video.
Pooja first asks, “Guess what's worse than a cheat meal?” She then answers by saying, “It's the guilt that comes after it.”
She explains that indulging in a cheat meal, once in a while, is okay and it may not affect you so much in a long run. She says, “You've just had your favourite cheat meal, the world is not going to come to an end”. However, you must not that cheat meal, become a cheat day.
If you've just enjoyed your favourite meal, now reboot and realigned and get back on track with careful planning, she adds.
Take a look:
Many people avoid goat meat thinking that it's unhealthy. However, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has good news to share in this regard. She says that mutton chops, in fact, have more nutrients than chicken. As per the information given by her, goat chops have fewer calories, lesser fat and slightly more protein than chicken. Also, the goat chops are rich in iron and potassium, and lesser sodium than chicken. Pooja states that between the different cuts of chicken, the legs, wings and thighs have much higher fat content than the breast portion. So, while eating chicken, it's always better to opt for the latter. She also mentions that apart from fish, goat chops and chicken breast were the next best types of meat to consume.
Pooja Malhotra also elaborates on the difference between cow milk and plant milk. These days, many people are switching to plant milk because of its growing popularity and avoiding cow milk. However, she says that cow milk is highly nutritious and plant milk is certainly not a substitute for that. Just because plant milk is fancy or more expensive doesn't mean, it's healthier. Cow milk will always be higher in the nutritive value.
