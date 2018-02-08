Celebrity Trainers Explain Why The Right Technique Is The Foundation Of Exercising
Performing an exercise incorrectly can nullify the effect of exercising and also cause injuries which can stay with you for your entire life.
It is important to prepare your body for exercising correctly
HIGHLIGHTS
It happens quite often while exercising, that you focus more on the quantity of the exercise (in terms of the number of reps you're performing) as compared to the quality of the exercise (in terms of the performing an exercise with the proper technique and form). In her latest post on Instagram, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala stresses on the importance of 'form', which is the foundation of exercise. Performing an exercise incorrectly can nullify the effect of exercising and also cause injuries which can stay with you for your entire life.
How to perform hip hinge correctly
In her post, Yasmin goes on to explain about the hip hinge exercise, and how one can go wrong in performing this exercise. An exercise which is crucial for the health of your lower back, hip hinges can help in reducing back pain and developing glutes.
Hip hinge can be performed wrong during rounding from the lower back. According to Yasmin, rounding incorrectly from the lower back can put additional strain on the muscles and cause back pain.
To perform the exercise in the correct way and hinge your hip correctly, you can push your butt out and maintain a flat back. This helps in firing up the glutes and core - which assist in the movement. Yasmin says that muscles in the glutes and core are meant to work hard and lift heavy weights.
Why focusing on the form of exercise is important
Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa - who is responsible for some of the fittest bodies of Bollywood, including John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Ritesh Deshmukh to name a few - says that you need to prepare your body before performing any exercise with intensity. He says, "If you are not performing an exercise with proper form, the exercise will be less effective and you will be merely wasting your time."
Vinod stresses on the importance of challenging yourself while exercising, instead of competing with someone else and trying to beat others. "There are times when people try to compete with each other and forget about the form. Most injuries happen when someone tries to compete from someone else. While competing with someone else, you begin to focus on repetition instead of the form. This can lead to injuries which can sometime stay with you for your lifetime. Also, it takes you away from the target you want to achieve and affects your day to day life as well," he explains.
Build your mobility and strength first
In the tech-savvy world, many people are used to following workouts with the help of content available online, or through fitness apps, etc. But Vinod says that you should not blindly follow those workouts as your body needs to prepare its muscles and strength before performing any exercise.
"Say for instance, jumping on the box. You should begin with jump on the box exercise by jumping on a ladder, or a platform with lesser height at first. This makes your core stronger and allows you to do jumping on the box with more convenience later," says Vinod.
You have to prepare your body for these kinds of exercises by starting with the very basic movements at first. "Making your muscles stronger and increasing your mobility is very important. Only after working on your mobility and strength do you move on to intensity," says Vinod while adding that without building your strength, there are 100% chances of you getting an injury.
Hence, mastering any form of exercise takes time to learn the proper form of exercise, and prepare your body for it. Exercise regularly, but exercise right. This is the key to achieving optimum levels of fitness.
