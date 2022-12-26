Here's How Your Hormones Affect Your Skin Before, After And During Menstruation
Your skin is likely to look and feel dull from day 1 to day 6 of the cycle because of the low estrogen levels.
Your skin goes through several changes before, during and after your menstrual cycle
Our body undergoes significant changes during menstruation. Many women complain of abdominal cramps and bloating while others experience fatigue and bowel issues. Besides these, some also notice that the skin tends to feel and appear different on certain days of the month. It may turn dry and flaky on some days and glowing and refreshing on others. This could be due to the hormonal changes that your body witnesses through the month.
Now, it can be hard for many to predict how their skin will react during the menstrual cycle. But you need not worry as celebrity nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is here to assist you.
In an Instagram Reel, the nutritionist shares what changes you can expect in your skin and how they can indicate the menstrual phase you are in.
Day 1 – 6
The nutritionist says that the skin is likely to look and feel dull from day 1 to day 6 of the cycle. This, according to her, is because of the low estrogen levels that can in turn affect the sebum levels, which helps in retaining moisture. For those with hormonal issues, they could also get acne and inflamed skin.
Day 7 – 11
During the next couple of days, the skin tends to get youthful, fresh, and plumper due to a steady rise in estrogen levels. Sebum is also produced sufficiently that helps your skin regain the lost moisture.
Day 12 – 16
The nutritionist shares the skin looks the best right before ovulation as the estrogen is at its peak during that time. It results in the skin looking plum while the pimples also tend to shrink. The increase in collagen level also contributes to the glow.
Day 17 – 24
These days are marked by a rise in progesterone levels that trigger sebum production. The pores appear tiny in this phase but have oils trapped in them. This accumulation of oil can also lead to breakouts. The nutritionist adds that it is after ovulation that you enter the luteal phase and your skin starts to look inflamed and swollen.
Day 25 – 28
As per Rashi Chowdhary, the luteal phase is when there is an uptick in testosterone levels that makes the skin inflamed. The cystic acne you notice during these days are caused due to hormonal dysfunctions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
