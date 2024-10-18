What Are The Benefits Of Chlorophyll-Rich Superfood ? Nutritionist Explains
In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared the benefits of superfood chlorella.
Chlorella supplements improve heart and kidney health
Science has long recognised the health benefits of chlorella, particularly its role as a source of protein. Vegans, vegetarians, and anyone else looking to add a sustainable protein source to their plant-based diets will find chlorella algae to be one of the best sources of nutrient supplements. In her latest Instagram entry, celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares some of the impressive benefits of the superfood. She says, “Why is no one talking about Chlorella? It is a very powerful detoxifying agent. And all the heavy metals that I spoke about in my last video, it helps to remove heavy metals like lead and mercury out of your system. It also helps to combat the effects of radiation and chemotherapy. It also supports the immune system. It increases energy. It helps to rejuvenate the system. Also helps to improve your metabolism. Chlorella can be taken as a 2-gram dose to begin with and then the dose can be increased. It is great to remove heavy metals.”
Look at her post:
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee also shares a disclaimer with the post and says that the purpose of the video is to share information on health rather than treat or cure ailments. “It is important to understand that no 'post' can be used to treat without a detailed consultation with us or with your physician,” added Anjali.
Apart from body toxification and improving immunity, chlorella supplements also help in controlling cholesterol. It is also rich in several compounds that are considered antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, lycopene, chlorophyll, vitamin C and lutein. These antioxidants help fight many diseases.
Additionally, chlorella supplements improve heart and kidney health, which is an important factor for normal blood pressure. Some medical researches have also claimed that chlorella helps in lowering blood sugar levels. Chlorella components help in reducing inflammation, which eventually helps in managing respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.