Locked Indoors? Kayla Itsines' Zero-Equipment Workout Is All You Need To Tone Your Legs And Abs
The fitness trainer has shared a 15-minute regimen on her Instagram handle, along with a video. Watch here and these exercises soon!
Try this 15-minute regimen for legs and abs at home
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercise at home to stay fit during the pandemic
- You can try different no-equipment exercise at home
- Along with exercise eat a healthy diet for optimal health
The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay indoors. All our plans of staying fit and maintaining our physique or figure have gone for a toss. Most of the gyms are shut, and even if they were open, there was always a high risk of contracting the virus. So, what do we do in such a time? Well, switching to a zero-equipment programme could well be one of the ways to stay fit because waiting for gyms to open and then resuming the workout may be a long way off.
Quick Zero-Equipment Leg And Abs Workout
Kayla Itsines, fitness expert, has shared a 15-minute regimen for legs and abs on her Instagram handle, along with a video. The caption reads: "Got a spare 15-minutes? Try this quick legs and abs workout now (or save it for later)!"
Itsines says the zero-equipment workout is quick and effective, and can be done any time throughout the day, anywhere. The 15-minute regime includes one triset (three exercises performed in a row with no rest), and two supersets (two exercises performed in a row with no break).
“Complete each triset / superset with a 1-minute break in between,” the trainer added.
Here's the workout:
Triset
- Squat and hip rotation for 30 seconds
- Modified jump lunge for 30 seconds
- Straddle hinge for 30 seconds
- Complete 3 laps and then rest for 60 seconds
Superset
- Reverse table top for 30 seconds
- Plank and leg lift for 30 seconds
- Complete 3 laps and then rest for 60 seconds
Superset finisher
- Ab bikes for 30 seconds
- Half burpees for 30 seconds
- Complete 2 laps
"Not only are they easy to follow, but these low-intensity exercises are effective at engaging your entire core to ensure you get the most out of your ab workout," she wrote in the post.
The regimen as follows:
- X Crunch - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Heel tap - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Bent-leg raise - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Hover to plank - 10 reps
- Side plank - 40 sec (20 per side)
- Complete 2 laps
Given the times we are in, Itsines majorly focuses on exercises involving zero equipment. If you are a fitness enthusiast, who is a bit worried about your workouts, you might want to try these at-home exercises.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
