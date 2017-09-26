Can't Sleep Well At Night? Follow These Diet Tips For Sound Sleep
A good night's sleep is essential to keep at bay dreadful diseases as such heart problems, digestive issues, stress and depression. There are many a factors that impact the quantum and quality of sleep one gets, diet being one of the major determinants. Yes, your dietary rituals are decisive in how much and how good of sleep you get each night. Here are 5 diet tips for a better, sound sleep.
A daily dose of 8 to 9 hours of quality night time sleep is generally recommended.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Enough sound sleep helps avoid heart disease, digestive problems, obesity
- Balanced diet, cool body temperature, chocolate intake for sound sleep
- Eating at regular intervals, consistent time slots vital for good sleep
Here, we enlist 5 diet tips for a better, sound sleep.
1. Believe in Balance
According to a study by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, those who take balanced and varied diet are likely to get better sleep at night than the ones who don't like to experiment much.
2. Keep Distance
It is recommended by doctors and sleep experts that one should have his last meal at-least two hours prior to retiring to bed. Plus, one should avoid eating too heavy or fatty foods for dinners. This helps ensure that the food you eat before sleeping gets digested well in time, therefore helping you receive good quality sleep, and also avoid digestive issues.
3. Cool Down
Aim to keep your core body temperature cool before falling into your sleeping sheets. A cool body temperature will give you more easy and satisfying sleep at night. That's why it is suggested to avoid eating carbs-rich heavy snacks, and stick to healthy and light food options.
4. Fall in love with Chocolate
Chocolate is one of the best dietary sources of magnesium, which is popularly known to help improve sleep. So, don't shy away from grabbing that chocolate bar or that delicious hot chocolate milk before going to sleep, as it could gift you a more satisfying night time.
5. Eat at the right time, always
It is significant to eat your meals at regular intervals, at almost same time slot always. In short, consistency is important. This helps maintain your body's natural circadian rhythm. Also, avoid skipping meals, eating too late after getting up, or eating too close to bedtime, so as to keep sleeping problems away.