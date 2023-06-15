Can Getting Better Quality Sleep Regularly Boost Longevity?
Getting good quality sleep frequently is a preventive measure that can help decrease the risks of developing various chronic diseases and decline in cognitive ability.
Quality sleep is an essential and fundamental part of maintaining overall health
The significance of getting better quality sleep regularly is crucial not only for physical but also for psychological health. In addition to providing energy and wellness during the day, getting enough sleep can boost longevity.
Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with a higher risk of various chronic ailments, including cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, depression, and cognitive decline. To enhance longevity and overall health, it is critical to make a conscious effort to adopt healthy sleep patterns for better sleep quality.
During sleep, the body goes through several stages, each playing a unique role in the sleep cycle. The first stage is characterised by the transition from wakefulness to sleep, while the later stages of the cycle are the "deep sleep" or REM phases. In deep sleep, the body rebuilds and repairs tissues, strengthens the immune system, and consolidates memory. Thus, obtaining quality sleep consists of ensuring appropriate timing, sleep duration, and the correct phase of the sleep cycle.
Sleep duration is different for different age groups. Typically, an adult needs between 7-8 hours of sleep per night, while teens may need up to nine hours. However, in addition to the duration, the quality of sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. A night of good quality sleep means that the body passes through all sleep stages in the recommended pattern.
People who experience sleep fragmentation, sleep apnea, snoring, or insomnia have been found to have a higher risk of premature death. Increased exposure to stress and disturbed sleep patterns can elevate cortisol levels that increase the risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes, metabolic disorders, heart disease, and other metabolic syndromes. Moreover, the negative impact on the brain might lead to cognitive impairment and mood disorders.
Several strategies can enhance sleep quality. These changes help maintain regular sleep patterns and increase restfulness, soundness, and completeness of sleep. Here are some quick tips to help you get better sleep.
Try these tips for better sleep quality and quantity:
- Stick to a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.
- Create a relaxing bedtime routine by reading a book, taking a warm bath, or meditating before sleep.
- Limit exposure to blue light from smartphones, TVs, and other electronics before bed.
- Keep your bedroom cool, quiet, and dark to create a comfortable sleep environment.
- Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals close to bedtime.
- Exercise regularly, but finish your workout at least 3-4 hours before sleep.
- Use white noise or earplugs to block out any distracting sounds that could interfere with sleep.
- Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows to help reduce discomfort and pain while sleeping.
- Consider using aromatherapy, such as lavender essential oil, to promote relaxation and better sleep.
- Avoid naps during the day if you have trouble sleeping at night.
In conclusion, quality sleep is an essential and fundamental part of maintaining overall health and improving longevity. Therefore, it is crucial to prioritise good quality and quantity sleep and be consistent with healthy sleep behaviour. With efforts to maintain sleep hygiene, one can improve both the quantity and quality of sleep, which can potentially add years to one's lifespan.
