Can A Blood Clot Kill You?
A blood clot is a clump of blood that has changed from a liquid to a semisolid state. Apparently it is quite petty and may not be something you need to worry about. The question that stands is, how risky are blood clots? Scroll here to find out.
Are blood clots life-threatening?
HIGHLIGHTS
Blood clots are truly a silent killer, lurking right inside our veins. A blood clot is a clump of blood that has changed from a liquid to a gel-like or semisolid state. Now, clotting is a necessary process that can prevent you from losing too much blood in certain instances, such as when you're injured or cut. But, when a clot forms inside one of your veins, it won't always dissolve on its own. This can be a very dangerous and even life-threatening situation.
But how does that happen? Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is the name for when a clot forms in one of the major veins deep inside your body. It's most common for this to happen in one of your legs, but it can also happen in your arms, pelvis, lungs, or even your brain. Now, an immobile blood clot won't really harm you. But, there is a chance that it can move, and become dangerous. If a blood clot breaks free and travels through your veins to your heart or lungs, it can get stuck and prevent blood flow- thus, putting your life at risk.
It is important to keep an eye out for symptoms. Usually, inflammation develops. Thus, symptoms can include swelling, redness, gradual increase in pain, sharp pain when bending the affected extremity, leg cramps, warmness of the skin near the clot, and discoloration. But, it is important to get yourself checked out regularly, as sometimes blood clots product no symptoms at all. There are many causes for blood clots as well, so if you experience any of these, keep an eye out!
- Prolonged inactivity
- Recent trauma to the body
- Recent surgery
- Heart attacks
- Obesity
- Cancer
- Genetically-acquired blood clotting disorders
- Damage to blood vessels