Bubonic Plague: Causes, Symptoms And Mode Of Transmission
Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague. It is a potentially lethal and infectious disease which is caused by Yersinia pestis, a bacteria that lives in mainly rodents and their fleas.
You can catch bubonic plague by coming in contact with an infected rodent or flea
HIGHLIGHTS
- Symptoms begin to appear within two to six days of catching infection
- Common symptoms are headaches, fever and chills, muscle pain
- Bubonic plague can be fatal is left untreated
The bubonic plague has claimed another death in Mangolia. Thousands of people in Russia are getting vaccinated against the deadly disease, reports mirror.co.uk. A man, 42, from Khovd province, was the fourth confirmed case of bubonic plague in Mangolia this year. He reportedly caught the infection after purchasing two infected marmot rodents. A vaccination programme against the plague has been started in Russia, as there have been fears that fleas are spreading "Black Death" from Mangolia and China, the report added.
What is bubonic plague?
Plague is known to be one of the deadliest diseases in history. Speaking of the bubonic plague, it is a potentially lethal and infectious disease which is caused by Yersinia pestis, a bacteria that lives in mainly rodents and their fleas.
Bubonic plague is the most common form of disease which people can get. From 2010 to 2015 3,248 cases have been reported worldwide. The disease has claimed 584 deaths worldwide, reports BBC.
Historically, bubonic plague is also known as the Black Death. The same is in reference to the gangrenous blackening of body parts like fingers and toes, which occurs because of the illness.
Symptoms of bubonic plague
The plague infects your lymphatic system (which is a part of the immune system). It causes inflammation in the lymph nodes. If left untreated, it can move into the blood, causing septicemic plague or to the lungs, causing pneumonic plague.
Symptoms of the disease begin to appear within two to six days of contracting the infection. Common symptoms are headaches, fever and chills, muscle pain and general weakness. The condition can also affect lungs and cause cough, chest pain and breathing difficulty.
How can you catch bubonic plague?
One can contract the bubonic plague by coming in contact with an infected rodent or flea. Touching infected animals like rats or mice can also make you catch the infection.
It is in rare cases that one can catch the infection from bacteria on material that came into contact with an infected person. Inhaling respiratory droplets spread by infected people or animals.
Furthermore, domestic cats and dogs can become infected from flea bites or from eating infected rodents.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.