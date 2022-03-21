ASK OUR EXPERTS

Breast Sagging: Here Are A Few Myths That You Need To Stop Believing

Breast Sagging: Here Are A Few Myths That You Need To Stop Believing

Worried about breast sagging as a result of ageing? Here are some straight facts
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 21, 2022 11:25 IST
4-Min Read
Breastfeeding causes breasts to sag is a myth

As women age, their bodies go through a whole of changes —from those that are hormonal to the more visible ones such as transformation of the breast and its shape. But most of the time, one can be at a loss to understand these bodily changes. And that's because of a lack of proper knowledge about these physiological processes. Breast sagging is a topic that nags every other woman. But without proper information about it, women are at a loss. When discussing breast sagging, people usually talk about various baseless myths.

If you are confused between conflicting myths that you've heard from various sources, worry not. You aren't the only one who's facing it.

In order to bust some myths about breast sagging, here is a list of facts. In an Instagram post shared by House of Beauty (India), these facts are placed against their respective myths. The caption read, “Breast Sagging is of the many natural body changes that women experience when they age.”


Here is the list of myths put against facts:

Myth 1: Exercises keep your breasts from drooping.

Fact: You can never fully restore the original size and shape of breasts once you begin to age. But you can take certain measures to improve the lift and strength of the breasts. This can be achieved through exercise and body cups.

Myth 2: Breastfeeding causes breasts to sag.

Fact: Nothing can be farther from the truth than saying that breastfeeding causes breast sagging. Breastfeeding does not cause the breasts to sag.

Myth 3: Wearing a bra prevents sagging breasts.

Fact: A bra is definitely helpful when it comes to holding up the breasts. It also gives you the shape and looks that you desire. But wearing a bra cannot ensure that your breasts won't sag during ageing. That's because breast sagging occurs naturally during the ageing process.

Here's the post:

Sagging of breasts is a very common condition. Unfortunately, a lot of the information out there is incorrect. We hope these above-stated facts and popular misconceptions concerning sagging breasts help you distinguish reality from fiction.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

Trending Diseases