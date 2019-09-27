Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal Of The Day: Not Anymore! Luke Coutinho Tells Why
Breakfast is an important meal only if you have the appetite for it. In case you are not hungry in the morning, then force-feeding yourself with food can put intense burden on your digestive system and result in excess acid production.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Many people do not have an appetite for breakfast
- This may be because they are still in rest and digest phase
- Do not force-feed yourself when you are not hungry
Breakfast might be most important meal of the day, but it is also important to listen to your body and feed yourself only when you really feel hungry. Common beliefs that eating breakfast is important for weight loss are certainly true. But this might not be true for everyone, especially for those who eat late dinners. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently took to Facebook to talk about breakfasts and why they needn't be most important meal of the day for everyone.
Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day?
Force-feeding yourself to eat breakfast (just because it is deemed to be the most important meal of the day) can put intense burden on your digestive system. Luke says that you are likely to produce more acid and digestive enzymes, going against the natural cycle of the body. This stands true even for children. Some kids naturally wake up hungry, but there are others who do not have an appetite when they wake up and they should not be forced to eat breakfast, says Luke. Feeding your children more food does not infer quicker growth in children, he asserts.
Also read: 9 Nutritious Breakfast Options That Can Help You Lose Weight
1. People do not feel hungry in morning is because the body is still in the process of detoxification and repair. It means that it is still in rest and digest phase.
2. For some people, appetite may begin to increase by midday or midmorning and it is perfectly fine to have the first meal of the day at that time.
Eating breakfast in midmorning or skipping breakfast can make it easier for you to follow intermittent fasting-a mechanism which famous for weight loss, detoxification, improving sleep and much more.
Also read: This Protein-Rich Breakfast Is A Must For People With Type 2 Diabetes
According to Luke, not just breakfast but there is no other meal that should be hailed as 'most important meal of the day'. A meal like dinner can be most important meal of the day, but this is as long as you are having light dinners and early dinners around 7 or 8 pm. You should consume fewer carbs at night as that is the time when metabolism is slow, recommends Luke.
Many people can get away with a heavy meal for lunch. This is because out metabolic activity is at its highest around midday or afternoon. For lunch, you can have all food groups in the right quantity, including protein, fats and carbs.
Also read: These Nutritious Breakfasts Can Give A Kick Start To Your Day: Do Try Them!
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.