Brain: These Everyday Habits May Be Worsening Your Mental Health
Practicing healthy habits such as adequate sleep, exercise, positive self-talk, and socialising can improve our mental well-being. Read on for more tips.
Excessively using social media can be detrimental to your mental health as well as your eyes
Mental health is a crucial aspect of our overall well-being. However, there are everyday habits that we tend to overlook as they seem harmless but greatly contribute to mental health deterioration. These small unhealthy habits can cause severe damage to our health in the long run. Listed below are everyday habits that may be worsening your mental health.
9 Everyday habits that may be worsening your mental health:
1. Lack of sleep
Sleep is essential for the physical and mental restoration of the body. Lack of sleep can lead to mood swings, depression, anxiety, and fatigue. It is recommended to get 7-9 hours of sleep to enhance your mental health.
2. Excess social media use
With the increase in the use of social media, it has become an addiction for some people. Users tend to feel anxious and overwhelmed when they do not receive enough likes or comments. Along with this, many excessively rely on social media for entertainment. This can lead to lack of productiveness.
3. Poor diet
The food we eat plays a vital role in our mental health. Eating unhealthy food can lead to an imbalance in serotonin levels and cause depression, anxiety, and mood swings. Consuming a healthy and balanced diet can make you feel better both physically and mentally.
4. Procrastination
Procrastination can cause high levels of anxiety and stress. People who procrastinate often face panic attacks which lead to a negative impact on mental health. Developing better time management skills and breaking tasks into manageable chunks can help overcome procrastination.
5. Negative self-talk
Negative self-talk can become a habit and lead to a negative impact on mental health. Engaging in self-criticism and negative self-talk can lead to low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety. Practicing positive affirmations and gratitude can help alter negative self-talk.
6. Lack of exercise
Exercise helps reduce cortisol levels and improves the release of endorphins, which have a positive effect on our mood. Not exercising can lead to depression and anxiety, and worsen mental health. Incorporating regular exercise into your daily routine can help enhance your overall well-being.
7. Multitasking
Doing multiple things at once can lead to decreased productivity, increased stress levels, and impaired cognitive function. It can also cause anxiety and burnout. Try to focus on one task at a time and prioritise them to avoid multitasking.
8. Perfectionism
Perfectionism can cause mental stress, exhaustion, and lead to anxiety and depression. Set achievable goals for yourself and be kind to yourself if things do not go as planned. Embrace imperfections and mistakes as they are a part of the learning curve.
9. Isolation
Isolating oneself due to stress or anxiety can lead to depression, loneliness, and negatively impact mental health. It is important to socialise with friends and family or join a support group to release stress and seek help if needed.
Taking care of mental health is equally important as our physical health. It is important to identify the everyday habits that contribute to mental health deterioration and take steps to overcome them. Seek support when necessary by talking to friends, family, or mental health professionals to improve your mental health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.