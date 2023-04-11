Brain: Herbs & Spices That Can Help Boost Your Brain Health
Incorporating these herbs and spices into your daily diet can help to keep your brain healthy and functioning at its best.
Certain foods can help boost the health of our brain
The human brain is one of the most complex organ in the body, and it requires a lot of energy to function properly. As we age, our brains can become less efficient, and we may experience some decline in cognitive ability. Fortunately, there are a variety of herbs and spices that can help to boost brain health and improve cognitive function.
Herbs and spices that can help to boost brain health:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is a spice that is commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It contains a compound called curcumin, which has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin has been shown to improve memory and mood, and may even help to prevent Alzheimer's disease.
2. Sage
Sage is an herb that is often used in savory dishes and can also be used in teas or as a supplement. It has been shown to improve memory and cognitive function in older adults, and may also help to relieve stress and anxiety.
3. Ginseng
Ginseng is a root that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It is known for its adaptogenic properties, which means it can help the body adapt to stress and improve mental and physical performance. Ginseng may also have the ability to improve cognitive function and lessen symptoms of ADHD.
4. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a spice that is often used in sweet dishes but can also be used in savory dishes. It contains antioxidants that can help to protect the brain from damage, and has also been shown to improve memory and attention in people with type 2 diabetes.
5. Peppermint
Peppermint is an herb that is often used in teas and as a flavoring in food. It is known for its ability to improve digestion, but it can also help to improve cognitive function. Peppermint has been shown to improve memory and attention in people with cognitive impairment.
6. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an herb that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It is known for its ability to reduce stress and improve mental clarity. Ashwagandha has been shown to improve cognitive function and memory in people with mild cognitive impairment.
7. Holy Basil
Holy basil is an herb that is often used in Indian cuisine and is known for its adaptogenic and antioxidant properties. It can help to reduce stress and improve mental clarity. Holy basil has been shown to improve cognitive function and memory in people with Alzheimer's disease.
8. Black Pepper
Black pepper is a spice that is commonly used in cooking and contains compounds that have been shown to improve cognitive function. Black pepper can improve cognitive function by increasing blood flow to the brain and reducing inflammation.
There are a variety of herbs and spices that can help to boost brain health and improve cognitive function. It's also worth noting that while herbs and spices can be helpful, they should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment. If you are experiencing cognitive decline, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine the underlying cause and appropriate treatment plan.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.